LONDON, Nov 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 22 to 27 points, or up to 0.4 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open 37 to 41 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 16 to 20 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: UniCredit SpA Q3 2015 Unicredit SpA Earnings Release Terna Rete Elettrica Q3 2015 Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Nazionale SpA Earnings Release Endesa SA Q3 2015 Endesa SA Earnings Release SSE PLC Half Year 2016 SSE PLC Earnings Release Barratt Developments PLC Barratt Developments PLC Trading Statement Release Koninklijke Ahold NV Q3 2015 Koninklijke Ahold NV Earnings Release Deutsche Post AG Q3 2015 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Release Carlsberg A/S Q3 2015 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Release E.ON SE Q3 2015 E.ON SE Earnings Release Henkel & Co KGaA AG Q3 2015 Henkel & Co KGaA AG Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Wholesale Price Index 0930 GB Claimant count, ILO unemployment, average earnings 1200 US Mortgage Market index, MBA Purchase 1600 CA TR IPSOS PCSI 1600 US TR IPSOS PCSI ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares anxious ahead of China data > US STOCKS-Small gain on Wall St as investors eye rate hike > Nikkei flat, Apple suppliers underperform > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise after solid 10-year auction > FOREX-Euro wobbles on Portuguese risk > PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar dips, still near 3-mth low > METALS-Copper teeters near 6-yr low, markets eye China data > Oil prices drop on rising stockpiles, Japan recession fears (Reporting by Alistair Smout)