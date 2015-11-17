(Updates futures prices, adds company news) LONDON, Nov 17 European shares headed for a stronger start on Tuesday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street and in Asia, with investors taking a view that Paris attacks were unlikely to affect an economic recovery and company profitability in the longer term. Around 2.3 billion euros ($2.46 billion) were wiped off the STOXX Europe 60 Travel & Leisure index on Monday on concerns that the sector could be harmed by a loss of consumer confidence following Friday's coordinated suicide bombings and shootings by Islamist militants in Paris that killed more than 120 people. However, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.2 percent higher at 1,460.76 points, while French shares fell only 0.1 percent. At 0747 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were 1.1 to 1.4 percent higher. U.S. shares closed 1.2 to 1.5 percent higher on Monday, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan's Nikkei rose 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent respectively on Tuesday. COMPANY NEWS ERICSSON Swedish telecoms network gear maker Ericsson on Tuesday raised its forecast for mobile data traffic growth as the use of video increases while the number of smartphone subscriptions continues to rise. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen's european sales and market share slipped in October, industry data showed, as the German carmaker's emissions-cheating scandal began to take its toll at a time when the overall market continued to grow. RANDSTAD HOLDING The number two staffing company globally said its sales have accelerated since it reported third-quarter results and that it expects to achieve higher margins in 2016. EASYJET The company said it was confident of future growth, ordering 36 additional Airbus A320 aircraft, after reporting an 18 percent jump in annual profit helped by strong demand for summer holiday travel. ELECTROLUX Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 9.9 percent year-on-year in October, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Monday. ILIAD, ORANGE, NUMERICABLE-SFR, BOUYGUES The bidding in an auction of French 4G mobile phone spectrum has reached 2.7 billion euros so far, telecoms regulator ARCEP said, with an eighth round scheduled on Tuesday. CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS John Malone-backed Liberty Global Plc offered to buy Cable & Wireless Communications Plc for 3.6 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) to extend its reach in the Caribbean. BANKS Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks is on course to decline again in 2015 by two percent to $148 billion compared to a year ago, although a strong showing in equities will limit the fall, a survey on Tuesday showed. ROCHE A Roche drug that can prolong the lives of some women with advanced breast cancer has been plunged back into the centre of a drug pricing row after Britain's health cost agency declared that it is still too expensive. UNITED INTERNET German internet service provider United Internet reported a rise in third-quarter core profit and revenues as the number of subscribers continued to rise. DASSAULT AVIATION The French aircraft manufacturer said it expects to announce a new testing and production schedule early next year for its Falcon 5X business jet, which has been delayed by problems with engines supplied by Snecma. GENMAB Danish biotech Genmab announced on Monday after the market's close that the U.S. FDA had approved its cancer treatment daratumumab Darzalex for blood cancer multiple myeloma. The company lifted its full-year revenue guidance to 1,025-1,100 million Danish crowns from 725-800 million crowns. FRESENIUS Moody's raises its credit rating on Fresenius to Baa3, citing among other the group's defensive business profile, strong track record of profitable growth with very limited correlation to the macroeconomic cycle. SAS A study by the International Council on Clean Transportation found that Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was among the airlines with the smallest carbon footprints among 20 transatlantic carriers in 2014. Scandinavian airline SAS had one of the worst CO2 performances, as measured by passenger mile (km) per quart (litre) of fuel. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,053.19 1.49 % 30.15 NIKKEI 19630.63 1.22 % 236.94 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIAPJ0000 410.33 1.47 % 5.94 PUS> EUR/USD 1.0658 -0.24 % -0.0026 USD/JPY 123.39 0.19 % 0.2400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.278 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.554 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,077.85 -0.43 % -$4.61 US CRUDE $41.78 0.1 % 0.04 > Asia stocks surge as fallout from Paris attacks recedes > Wall St surges over 1 pct, looks past Paris attacks > Nikkei rebounds as Wall St, softer yen boost sentiment > U.S. bond prices steady, Dec. Fed rate hike still likely > Dollar stands tall as investors turn focus back to Fed > Gold steady as risk aversion offsets dollar strength > LME copper sinks to fresh 6-year lows; Shanghai leads sell-off > Oil prices give up early gains as market glut persists (Reporting by Atul Prakash)