LONDON Nov 18 European stocks were seen opening lower on
Wednesday, giving up gains made in the previous session with international
security and geopolitical tensions in the spotlight after attacks last week in
Paris which killed more than 120 people.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
16-17 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by
68-81 points, or 0.6-0.7 percent lower, while France's CAC was also seen
down by 30-32 points, or 0.6-0.7 percent lower.
Gunfire erupted in a north Paris suburb early on Wednesday as special police
forces launched an operation to catch one of the suspects believed to be behind
gun and bomb attacks in which 129 people were killed last week, a police source
told Reuters.
Friday night's attacks in the French capital, claimed by Islamic State
militants, raised security concerns around the world, with an international
soccer match called off in Germany and two Air France flights from the
United States diverted.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had closed up 2.6 percent
on Tuesday, boosted by some solid corporate earnings and growing expectations of
more monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank (ECB).
COMPANY NEWS:
AIR LIQUIDE :
France's Air Liquide said on Tuesday it will buy U.S. peer Airgas
Inc in a $13.4 billion deal including debt that will boost its footprint
in the U.S. market, the world's top industrial gases market.
BARCLAYS :
Barclays Plc will pay at least another $100 million in a settlement
with the New York financial regulator to resolve allegations that it rigged
foreign exchange markets, a person familiar with the matter said.
FIAT CHRYSLER :
An Italian consumer group said on Tuesday an appeals court in Turin had
accepted a class action suit against Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI over allegations the
company exaggerated the fuel-saving credentials of its Fiat Panda model.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND :
Federal prosecutors are pursuing criminal cases against executives from the
Royal Bank of Scotland Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co for
allegedly selling flawed mortgage securities, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
STATOIL :
Norwegian oil major Statoil said on Tuesday it will pull out of
Alaska's Chukchi Sea, just weeks after Royal Dutch Shell abandoned the
treacherous waters there after spending billions on oil exploration work.
SYNGENTA :
Monsanto Co. executives are discussing whether they should acquire
rivals, including top pesticide maker Syngenta AG, company executives
said on Tuesday, as talk of consolidation continues in the global agrochemical
industry.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)