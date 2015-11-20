LONDON Nov 20 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 3 points higher, or flat in percentage terms, Germany's DAX to open 29 to 32 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open down 12 points, or 0.2 percent lower, on Friday.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)