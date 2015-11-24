(Adds company news)
LONDON Nov 24 European shares were expected to fall for a
second day on Tuesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, with some disappointing
company updates seen putting pressure on the market.
Aerospace supplier Zodiac Aerospace posted a 44.6 percent drop in
core annual earnings in the wake of production delays at its troubled aircraft
seats division, while Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement
retailer, missed forecasts with a 6.6 percent fall in third-quarter profit.
Travel and leisure stocks will remain in focus. The U.S. State Department
issued a global alert on Monday for Americans planning to travel following
deadly militant attacks in France and Mali citing "increased terrorist threats"
from militant groups in various regions of the world.
Travel information firm ForwardKeys said new flight bookings to Paris, one
of the world's most visited cities, have fallen by over a quarter in the week
following attacks there that killed more than 120 people.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE 100 were down 0.2 to 0.5 percent by 0733 GMT.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.3 percent lower at
1,500.14 points in the previous session.
COMPANY NEWS
DANONE
The French yoghurt maker said it had successfully launched a 750 million
euro bond that will help extend the maturity of its debt.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Unipetrol is interested in buying filling stations from OMV
and Royal Dutch Shell in the Czech Republic, the Hospodarske Noviny
newspaper reported on Tuesday.
ROLLS-ROYCE
British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it would launch a major
restructuring programme, as its new chief executive Warren East gave further
details of his plans to turn around the company.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French carmaker will co-operate with Brussels-based NGO Transport &
Environment to measure and publicise the real-world fuel consumption of its
vehicles, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares told reporters.
ALTICE
Next, Patrick Drahi's personal holding, said it wanted to exercise a right
to sell 7.5 percent of Altice's shares.
AIRBUS GROUP
Philippine Airlines is in talks with Airbus and Boeing Co to buy as
many as 12 wide-body aircraft and will decide on the purchase before the end of
the year, the flag carrier's President, Jaime Bautista, told Reuters.
VIVENDI, ILIAD
The French media group's stake of around 20 percent in Telecom Italia
does not necessarily constitute a dominant position, the Italian
company's chairman said.
BBVA
Spanish bank BBVA has become the latest Spanish lender to move into the
British market by acquiring an almost 30 per cent stake in Atom, the UK's first
digital-only lender, according to a report in the FT.
EUSKALTEL
Spanish telecoms group Euskaltel said on Monday it was launching a share issue
to help pay for its 1.19 billion euro ($1.3 billion) acquisition of R Cable,
adding the placement should be completed in coming days.
K+S
The company could face production restrictions as German local authorities
are withholding approval of its request for the continued discharge of waste
water from processing potash.
VOLKSWAGEN
The steps needed to fix about 8.5 million VW cars in Europe fitted with
illegal emissions-control software are technically and financially manageable,
the automaker's chief executive said on Monday.
TALANX
German financial watchdog Bafin has approved the solvency model to be used
by the insurance group under new EU risk-capital rules that take effect on Jan.
1, Talanx said on Monday.
UNICREDIT
The bank will issue loans to the tune of 1.33 billion euros and take overall
pre-tax charges of some 300 million euros for its part in the rescue of four
Italian banks, a banking source said on Monday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank will pay 160 million euros in the fourth quarter into the fund set
up to rescue four Italian banks, the lender's CEO said on Monday.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)