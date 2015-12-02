LONDON Dec 2 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, a day ahead of a key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting at which the ECB is expected to unveil new economic stimulus measures.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 21 points, or 0.3 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open up by 24 points, or 0.2 percent higher, and for France's CAC 40 to open up by 8 points, or 0.2 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary, dollar knocked after weak U.S. data > US STOCKS-Wall St gains with healthcare, upbeat auto sales > Nikkei flat in choppy trade > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on disappointing data > FOREX-Dollar takes breather after downbeat data, euro fragile ahead of ECB > PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains, but outlook bearish ahead of US jobs > METALS-London copper down on bleak demand view, short covering risk seen > Oil prices fall on rising U.S. stockpiles, weak China outlook (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)