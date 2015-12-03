MILAN Dec 3 European shares are seen opening lower on Thursday, following losses at Wall Street and in Asia overnight, but all the focus will be on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi and the fresh stimulus measures he is expected to unveil later in the day to fight low inflation.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 25-30 points lower, or 0.39-0.47 percent, Germany's DAX to open 60-71 points lower, or 0.53-0.63 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 33-35 points lower, or 0.67-0.71 percent.

The European Central Bank will announce its interest rate decision at 1245 GMT and Draghi will unveil new economic forecasts along with measures not involving rates at a 1330 GMT news conference.

A key European benchmark index closed little changed but near three-month highs on Wednesday, with expectations of new ECB stimulus measures providing support.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian stocks fall, dollar lifted after Yellen's rate hike comments > Wall St ends sharply lower; energy leads decline > Nikkei flat as investors wait on ECB policy decision > Bond yields up on Yellen remarks, private payrolls data > Euro braces for ECB stimulus as dollar rides high after Yellen > Gold slumps to 2010 lows on U.S. rate hike prospects > Copper slips on China demand, dollar headwinds > Crude inches up on report of proposed Saudi oil deal (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)