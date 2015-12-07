LONDON Dec 7 European stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, helped by gains on U.S. and Asian stock markets.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 37-38 points, or 0.6 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 99-102 points, or 0.9-0.95 percent higher, while France's CAC was expected to open up by 38-66 points, or 0.8-1.4 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had closed down 0.3 percent on Friday, near a three-week low, as equity markets fell back in the wake of the European Central Bank's (ECB) latest stimulus measures, which disappointed some investors who had wanted the ECB to do more.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)