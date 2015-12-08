US STOCKS-Tech propels Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
LONDON Dec 8 Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open 12 points higher on Tuesday, or up 0.19 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 21 points, or 0.19 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 7 points, or 0.15 percent, according to IG.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.27 pct; Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)