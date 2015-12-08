LONDON Dec 8 European shares headed for a steady open on Tuesday, with a slight recovery in crude oil prices and some positive company updates seen underpinning the market.

Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX , France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were flat to 0.2 percent higher by 0728 GMT.

Energy stocks will be in focus as crude oil prices edged away from nearly 7-year lows in the previous session as China reported strong commodity imports despite economic weakness. The European Oil and Gas index fell sharply on Monday, tracking weaker oil prices.

COMPANY NEWS

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto said it expects its 2016 capital spending budget to fall by about $500 million to $5 billion, but said it remained well placed to invest in its businesses.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France KLM reported a 1.8 percent rise in passenger traffic in November and estimated the negative impact of the Nov. 13 militant attacks in Paris at around 50 million euros ($54.27 million).

ORANGE, BOUYGUES

France's largest telecom operator, Orange SA, is in talks to buy telecommunication and media assets from Bouygues SA, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

BHP BILLITON

A deadly dam burst at a Brazilian iron ore mine has triggered a civil lawsuit seeking 20 billion reais ($5.31 billion) in environmental and property damages from mine operator Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA , Vale said in a securities filing on Monday.

EDF, KLEPIERRE

Euronext said on Monday EDF shares would no longer be part of France's main CAC 40 index from Dec. 21. Shares in real estate company Klepierre will join the index instead.

SWISS RE

The company on Tuesday reaffirmed its new targets for 2016 and said it hoped to grow shareholder payouts ahead of the reinsurer's investor day.

VIVENDI, GAMELOFT

The French media group said on Monday it had recently raised its stake in video game developer Gameloft to 26.69 percent but that no decision had been taken at this stage regarding a potential public tender offer on Gameloft.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

The French commercial property specialist said on Monday it had signed an agreement to dispose of an office building in the Paris region for a net disposal price of approximately 267 million euros ($289.59 million).

HSBC

HSBC is looking to boost investment banking profits by packaging more of its loans into bonds and selling them to investors in the United States.

OIL COMPANIES

EU antitrust regulators have dropped Shell, BP, and Statoil from an investigation into suspected rigging of ethanol benchmarks, focusing instead on three producers of the biofuel.

TELECOM ITALIA

U.S. investment bank JP Morgan has built up a long position equivalent to a 10.134 percent stake in Telecom Italia , a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob showed on Monday.

COMMERZBANK

The bank plans to restart lending across Europe for the first time since the financial crisis in 2008, Handelsblatt reported, citing an executive.

NOVARTIS

More than 90 percent of young people with a deadly form of blood cancer showed complete remission after getting a new Novartis therapy, mirroring findings from previous smaller samples and buoying the drugmaker's hopes for U.S. approval in 2017.

FERROVIAL

Australian detention camp operator Broadspectrum on Tuesday advised shareholders to take no action on a takeover offer from Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial SA FER.MC, suggesting it undervalued the company.

AIRBUS

The aerospace group is exploring a sale of Vector Aerospace Corp, a unit that services and maintains aircraft, in a deal that could be valued at more than $800 million, people familiar with the matter said.

OSRAM

The lighting company will keep to a planned 3 billion euro investment program that includes costs of a new factory in Malaysia despite criticism from investors, Chief Executive Olaf Berlien told Handelsblatt. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)