MILAN Dec 14 European shares were seen opening slightly higher
on Monday, as a sell-off triggered by worries over China and tumbling oil prices
runs out of steam before an expected increase in U.S. interest rates this week.
By 0718 GMT, Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX,
France's CAC were all up by between 0.3-0.45 percent. Futures for
Britain's FTSE 100 were down 0.03 percent.
Energy and utility companies could be in focus after global leaders in Paris
finally agreed on a landmark climate deal to on Saturday, setting the course for
a historic transformation of the world's fossil fuel-driven economy within
decades in a bid to arrest global warming.
On Friday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.14
percent to its lowest level in around two months, making its weakest weekly
performance since August.
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK
German financial market watchdog Bafin has watered down its criticism of
Deutsche Bank in a draft final report of the regulator's investigation into the
manipulation of benchmark interest rates, Der Spiegel magazine said on Friday.
Separately, Argentina's new government is negotiating with a group of banks
including Deutsche Bank for a credit line worth up to $7 billion to bolster its
low foreign reserves and help it lift capital controls, a banking source said on
Friday.
LANXESS
Lanxess plans to invest a three-digit million-euro amount in North
Rhine-Westphalia in 2016, Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told the Rheinische
Post.
MUNICH RE
Warren Buffett has cut his stake in Munich Re again, to 4.6 percent from 9.7
percent, a regulatory filing showed late on Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen plans to reduce the variety of components it uses in its VW brand
vehicles by at least a quarter to save money, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday,
citing an internal letter to managers.
AIRBUS
British private equity investor Cinven has teamed up with German
space technology group OHB to bid for Airbus's defence electronics
unit, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
GERRESHEIMER
Acquisitions in emerging markets with a price tag of 50-70 million euros are
always possible, Gerresheimer's finance chief told the Boersen-Zeitung, adding
that he aims for a secure investment-grade rating by spring 2018, when 300
million euros of bonds are due for refinancing.
HOCHTIEF
The company's CIMIC Group unit announced a share buy-back of up to
10 percent of its ordinary shares over the next 12 months.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Atmel said it had received an unsolicited offer rivalling a bid by
Dialog. It said the offer would give Atmel shareholders $9.00 in cash per share,
with the option to receive shares of the acquirer worth up to $1 billion.
ZOOPLUS
Sales growth is the top priority for online pet food retailer Zooplus at the
moment and the gross margin is likely to fall next year, the company's finance
chief told the Euro am Sonntag.
RENAULT
The Renault-Nissan alliance drew a line under an eight-month power struggle
with the French government on Friday, with a compromise deal balancing increased
state influence at Renault with weakened control over its Japanese affiliate.
TOTAL
The French oil major has started shutting down its 247,000 barrels per day
oil refinery in Gonfreville in north west France following strike action by a
local union, the company said in a statement.
RECKITT BENCKISER
An Australian court ordered Reckitt Benckiser to pull several of its
Nurofen pain relief products from the market, saying the British firm had misled
consumers by marketing identical products for different types of pain.
ROLLS ROYCE
The UK government is considering nationalising the nuclear submarine
business of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, which powers its Trident missile
deterrent system, the Financial Times reported.
RIO TINTO
Mining group Rio Tinto is set to sell French aluminium
company Carbone Savoie to investment fund Alandia Industries, French daily Le
Figaro said on Sunday, without citing sources.
BP
A few months after reaching the largest corporate settlement in U.S.
history, BP Plc faces a class action lawsuit in Mexico over its deadly
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which a civic group on Friday said it had filed
against the company.
RBS
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is facing an investigation by the
UK financial regulator after concealing cash kept in customers' dormant
accounts, the Sunday Times reported. The paper said the bank had admitted to
"misinforming" 4,500 customers that had asked for money locked in inactive
accounts. (thetim.es/1MceTnb)
ASTRAZENECA
British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is in advanced talks to buy
privately held cancer drug developer Acerta Pharma BV for more than $5 billion,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
LOCKHEED, BAE SYSTEMS
Lockheed Martin Corp on Friday said it had decided not to file a
formal protest against contracts awarded by the U.S. Marine Corps to Science
Applications International Corp and BAE Systems Plc to build
prototypes of a new wheeled amphibious combat vehicle.
SAINSBURY'S
A British regulator has asked for concessions to allay competition concerns
it has about German drugs distributor Celesio's planned purchase of
Sainsbury's pharmacy business.
NESTLE
The world's largest packaged food company won't revise its growth targets
despite a tough market environment, Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told a Swiss
paper on Saturday. Bulcke also said he would not automatically step up to
chairman when the seat becomes vacant, leaving prospects at both the head of the
board and the executive helm open when 71-year-old chairman Peter Brabeck steps
down in 2017.
KUONI
The Swiss travel group has hired Morgan Stanley and an unnamed Swiss
bank to review scenarios for breaking up the company and to seek potential
buyers for its businesses, the SonntagsZeitung paper reported without
identifying its sources. Kuoni declined comment.
CREDIT SUISSE
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has no desire to spend any of the 6 billion
Swiss francs ($6.09 billion) the bank raised in a capital increase on buying
private bank BSI, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper reported without citing its
sources. BSI is the Swiss arm of embattled Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG
Pactual SA.
UBS
UBS's Swiss unit will pay around half a billion Swiss francs in taxes to
federal, cantonal and municipal governments in 2016 if all goes to plan after
paying hundreds of millions this year, the unit's head, Lukas Gaehwiler, told
the Sonntags Blick paper.
SANTANDER
The former head of Banco Santander's Swiss-based unit Optimal Investment
Services, accused of recklessly funnelling client money to disgraced financier
Bernard Madoff before the U.S. money manager's swindle was revealed, was
acquitted at his trial in Geneva on Friday.
TELECOM ITALIA
The group on Saturday defended a proposal to convert its savings shares into
ordinary stock after its biggest shareholder Vivendi said it would
abstain from voting on the measure at a shareholder meeting next week.
PININFARINA
Mahindra & Mahindra is close to signing a deal to buy the Italian car
designer, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, the
latest purchase of an iconic Italian brand by an Asian company.
ENI
Chemical unit Versalis is looking for a buyer and could sell a 70 percent
stake, cashing in between 1-1.5 billion euros and winning guarantees on jobs for
3 years and on production sites for 5 years, La Repubblica said on Sunday. The
sale could be discussed at Eni's next board meeting on Dec. 17, the paper said,
tipping SK Capital Partners, which it said could be backed by Iranian investors.
UNICREDIT
The bank announced on Friday a new management structure for its Italian
operations.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)