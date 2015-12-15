(Adds futures prices, company news items)

LONDON Dec 15 European equity futures rose on Tuesday, pointing to a stabilisation for the region's stock markets after a slump in the previous session which saw European shares fall to their lowest level in two-and-a-half months.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE all rose by between 1-1.2 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.8 percent on Monday to its lowest level since early October, as a slump in oil prices weighed on equity markets.

Asian stock markets steadied on Tuesday, although gains were limited by investors' caution before a widely anticipated U.S. interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

COMPANY NEWS:

ABENGOA :

Spanish conglomerate Abengoa told Brazil's power sector regulator Aneel that it has stopped work on concessions to build and operate new transmission lines in the country, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

AGGREKO :

Longtime Olympic power provider Aggreko has pulled out of a tender to supply generators for the games in Rio de Janeiro next year, the spokesman for Rio 2016 told Reuters, dealing a major blow to organizers rushing to secure an energy source for the world's largest sporting event.

AVEVA /SCHNEIDER :

British data engineering and design firm Aveva said it terminated a deal with France's Schneider Electric about a combination of its own business with the latter's software operations.

CARS/VOLKSWAGEN :

European car sales rose 13.7 percent in November, according to industry data published on Tuesday, with U.S. brands recording strong gains as Volkswagen continued to pay the price of its diesel emissions test-rigging scandal.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR :

German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor slashed its quarterly revenue guidance, citing weaker-than-expected demand at its Mobile Systems segment, which makes chips used in mobile phones like Apple's big-screen iPhone. The company's shares were marked down by 11 percent in pre-market trading at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE :

Amgen Inc on Monday said it had reached a deal with British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to reacquire the sales rights to three of its products in 48 countries, including Australia as well as markets in Asia, South America and Europe.

H&M :

Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday sales rose 4 percent in November in local currencies from a year earlier, lagging a mean forecast for a 9 percent rise in a Reuters poll of analysts.

METRO :

German retailer Metro expects sales and earnings to rise again in the 2015/16 fiscal year despite the challenging economic environment after reporting better-than-expected operating earnings for the fourth quarter.

PININFARINA :

India's Mahindra group, with interests from tractors to IT outsourcing, has agreed to buy Italy's Pininfarina SpA in an all-cash deal valuing the Turin-based car designer at just a quarter of its closing price on Friday.

RENAULT :

Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday the Japanese automaker would continue to work with its parent company Renault exactly as it has in the past, after the two companies resolved a shareholding issue with the French government.

STANDARD CHARTERED :

Standard Chartered plc has axed at least half a dozen oil and gas advisory banking roles in recent weeks, ending an eight-year attempt to build a global energy M&A team, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

TELECOM ITALIA /VIVENDI :

Telecom Italia is like a "rudderless ship" because its board does not reflect its shareholder base, leading investor Vivendi said on Monday, signalling growing frustration as it risks being defeated in its push for board seats.

UNICREDIT :

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Monday it had decided to restructure its retail operations in Austria, shelving an option to sell the business.