UPDATE 2-Cognizant to boost hiring in U.S. this year
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
LONDON Dec 16 Britain's FTSE 100 is likely to open about 22 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to gain around 30 points, or 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise about 16 points, or 0.4 percent, on Wednesday, according to IG.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)
* India cenbank - issues notification on timelines for stressed assets resolution