LONDON Dec 30 European stocks were seen steady at the open on
Wednesday, although a pullback in oil prices could weigh on the shares of energy
companies.
Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open
down 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were expected to open flat in percentage terms, with the DAX seen down
by 2 points while the CAC was seen down by 6 points.
Crude oil futures fell around half a dollar early on Wednesday as the market
remained under pressure from slowing demand and high supplies, while forecasts
that a cold snap in Europe and the United States would be short-lived also hurt
prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.5 percent on
Tuesday, helped partly by a rise in banking shares.
COMPANY NEWS:
BARCLAYS
Barclays Plc will pay more than $13.75 million to settle U.S.
regulatory charges that it let retail brokerage customers make unsuitable mutual
fund transactions, including more than 6,100 fund switches, over a five-year
period.
BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO :
The Bank of Portugal approved on Tuesday a transfer of bonds from "good
bank" Novo Banco to Banco Espirito Santo (BES) in a measure that will help boost
Novo Banco's balance sheet by 1.985 billion euros.
FERRARI /FIAT
Short sellers waiting for recently listed shares of Ferrari NV to
swerve off the road may soon face higher costs to maintain their bets on the
luxury sportscar maker.
HSBC :
Creditors suing Argentina over billions of dollars in defaulted bonds have
subpoenaed HSBC Holdings Plc for information about the country's effort
to raise money abroad, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
INSURERS:
Insurers are facing some of the costliest British floods on record as large
parts of northern England, already inundated, brace for more heavy rain.
Accountants estimate that insurers are currently facing a bill of up to 1.5
billion pounds ($2.22 billion) after towns, cities and countryside were deluged
in recent days in the worst floods in Britain since 2007. However, the damage
looks set to rise with a storm forecast for Tuesday evening and Wednesday.
ORANGE /TF1 :
French telecoms group Orange could buy a 10 percent stake in
France's largest commercial television channel TF1, as part of
reported talks between Orange and TF1's owner Bouygues, Le Canard
Enchaine newspaper said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)