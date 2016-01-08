MILAN Jan 8 Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 points higher, or 0.01 percent, Germany's DAX to open 49 points lower, or 0.49 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 22 points lower, or 0.49 percent.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0611 GMT: > Asian shares rally as China drops circuit breaker, firms yuan setting > Dow, S&P off to worst 4-day Jan start ever as China fears grow > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.39 pct > Yields dip on China concerns, lack of inflation pressures > Yen sags, Aussie gains as higher yuan guidance soothes frazzled nerves > Gold dips from 9-wk top as China sets yuan higher, stocks climb > London copper near 6-1/2 yr lows, battered by China econ fears > Oil prices move away from 12-year lows as China shares rise

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)