MILAN Jan 8 European shares were expected to open slightly
higher on Friday, signalling a possible stabilisation of this week's sell-off as
China stocks rose after the circuit breaker mechanism was axed to calm investor
sentiment and the yuan fixed higher.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, German DAX, French CAC
and British FTSE 100 indexes rose between 0.3-0.5 percent by
0715 GMT.
China's major stock indexes rose strongly on Friday after Beijing ditched a
circuit breaker mechanism that halted trading twice this week and had been
blamed for exacerbating the market sell-offs it was designed to limit.
The People's Bank of China also raised its guidance rate for the yuan for
the first time in nine trading days, having allowed the currency's biggest fall
in five months on Thursday, sending shivers through regional currencies and
global stock markets.
On Thursday European shares fell sharply but were already helped off their
lows after China announced the suspension. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index closed down 2.3 percent, having dropped over 3 percent during the
session. The index was on track for its steepest decline since late August.
COMPANY NEWS
DAIMLER
Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to produce a family of new electric luxury
vehicles, the automaker's research chief told Reuters in an interview late on
Wednesday on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
PORSCHE
VW unit Porsche plans to bring 13,000 Cayenne SUVs with V6 diesel engines
into line with U.S. environmental standards by replacing catalytic converters
for 2013 and possibly also 2014 model years, and with software updates for 2015
and 2016 model years, Die Welt reported, without citing sources. Porsche
declined to comment on the matter, which is the subject of negotiations with the
U.S. Environment Protection Agency.
NORDEX
The finance chief of German wind turbine maker Nordex, 45-year-old Bernard
Schaeferbarthold, will leave the company for family reasons at the end of 2016,
Nordex said late on Thursday.
RWE
Germany's second-biggest utility, has agreed to sell its Lynemouth
coal-fired power plant in Britain to Czech-Slovak energy investment group EPH.
TELECOM ITALIA
Oi SA, Brazil's most indebted phone carrier, has started talks with Telecom
Italia, the controlling shareholder of rival TIM Participações SA, over a
potential merger, with discussions initially focusing on governance issues, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
SANOFI
Sanofi and Regeneron said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted
for review its biologics licence application for rheumatoid arthritis treatment
sarilumab.
RENAULT
The alliance between carmakers Renault and Nissan will launch more
than 10 cars with self-driving technology over the next four years in the United
States, Europe, China and Japan, the partnership's leader said.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen's car factory in the
Czech Republic increased its production by 8 percent in 2015, the company which
operates the joint venture said.
ORCO
The French property company said it would delist its shares from Euronext
Paris.
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding released on Friday what it called encouraging
results from a study of its closely watched cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab.
For more click on
CREDIT SUISSE <CSGN.VX.
The second biggest Swiss bank on Friday republishes its results from 2011
through the third quarter of this year to reflect the Swiss bank's new
structure.
Marcelo Kayath has left Credit Suisse Group AG after almost two decades in
senior positions at the Swiss bank's investment banking and securities divisions
in Brazil and Latin America, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on
Friday.
For more click
STANDARD CHARTERED
Standard Chartered Plc said Deputy Chief Executive Mike
Reese will step down from his role on April 30 and leave by year end, the latest
veteran to leave the emerging markets-focused bank.
MARKS & SPENCER
Marc Bolland will step down as the boss of retailer Marks & Spencer
in April, bringing an end to a turbulent tenure in which he modernised the
132-year-old British institution but failed to bring its clothing back into
fashion. Bolland, who has been chief executive for six years, will be succeeded
by company veteran Steve Rowe in arguably the most prestigious - and
high-profile - job in British retail.
SHELL-BG DEAL
Royal Dutch Shell has told investors its purchase of BG Group Plc
can work even if oil prices average $50 a barrel for two years, its
lowest estimate to date as it seeks to secure shareholder support for the $51
billion deal amid plunging crude markets.
BHP BILLITON
Tailings released from the dam burst at a Brazilian iron ore mine that
killed 17 people were much less than some early estimates, the operator of the
mine has confirmed, co-owner BHP Billiton said on
Friday.
TESCO
Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco said it will introduce a
delivery charge for "click and collect" orders under 30 pounds ($43.75), in a
move it said will ensure the service remains sustainable.
FCC
Ferrovial said late on Thursday it had won a contract to build part of a
high-speed train link in California to link Los Angeles with San Francisco.
ABENGOA
Creditor banks of the troubled engineer restart talks amongst themselves on
Friday, El Economista reports, while unions meet with the company seeking to
avoid becoming Spain's largest bankruptcy.
