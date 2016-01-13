LONDON Jan 13 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 42 to 58 points higher, or up as much as 1 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 115 to 149 points, or as much as 1.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 42 to 58 points, or as much as 1.3 percent, on Wednesday.