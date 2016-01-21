LONDON Jan 21 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 60 to 82 points higher, or up as much as 1.5 percent.

Germany's DAX was seen rising by 95 to 105 points, or up as much as 1.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 was also seen advancing by 41 to 49 points, or up as much as 1.2 percent, on Thursday.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)