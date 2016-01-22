(Adds company news items,)

MILAN Jan 22 European shares were expected on Friday to extend gains made in the previous session on European Central Bank stimulus hints, following a bounce in oil prices and overnight gains in Asia at the end of a tumultuous week.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX , France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 all rose by between 1.3-1.9 percent by 0710 GMT.

Asian stocks recovered from four-year lows, thanks to hints of more monetary policy support by the ECB and a rally in crude oil from 12-year lows.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2.1 percent to 1,294.05 points on Thursday.

COMPANY NEWS

SAP

SAP on Friday raised its 2017 outlook for revenue and profit to the upper end of expectations, marking the progress it is making turning itself into an Internet-based, cloud supplier from a packaged software firm.

THYSSENKRUPP

The competition for a A$50 billion ($34.55 billion) contract to build Australia's next submarine fleet is narrowing to a race between Japan and France as a bid from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems TKAG.DE (TKMS) loses ground over technical concerns, multiple sources said.

VOLKSWAGEN

South Korea's antitrust regulator is probing Volkswagen AG over its advertising claims on emissions from its cars, an official at the agency told Reuters on Friday.

TOTAL

Crude oil at below $30 per barrel is bad news for profitability and investment in renewable energy, the chief executive of French energy major Total told a forum in Davos.

EDF

French utility EDF said plans to cut 5 percent of its staff in its French power generation operations without redundancies over the next three years.

JCDECAUX

The French competition authority says it has opened an in-depth probe into JCDecaux acquisition of Metrobus and its subsidiaries from Publicis.

GRAND MARNIER

Reports FY 2015 consolidated revenue of 132.3 million euros ($143.4 million) compared to 122.8 million euros a year ago, reflecting growth of 7.8 percent.

SAFRAN

France has ordered 14 tactical Patroller drones from Safran's Sagem in a deal worth about 300 million euros ($324 million), sources close to the deal told Reuters.

UBS

The French arm of the Swiss bank pledged to cooperate fully with French authorities looking into a list of 38,000 accounts held by French citizens at the bank in Switzerland.

For more on UBS click on

ABERTIS

Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Thursday it had gained full control of Chile's Autopista Central after buying a 50 stake it didn't owned for 948 million euros.

POPULAR

Spain's Banco Popular will have to remove interest rate floor clauses from new mortgages, which protect it against rates falling below a certain level, EL Pais newspaper reported on Friday, citing a Supreme Court ruling.

CELLNEX

A consortium comprising Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC and Italian infrastructure fund F2i is the front-runner to buy 45 percent of communications tower company Inwit, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

MONTE PASCHI

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI does not need a capital increase and has a very strong liquidity position, the lender's chairman said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

SAIPEM

Italian oil services group Saipem SPMI.MI priced its 3.5 billion euro ($3.80 billion) rights issue at a 37 percent discount on Friday as it pressed ahead with plans to strengthen its balance sheet to help cope with falling oil prices.

TOD'S

The Italian luxury goods group reported a 7.4 percent rise in 2015 revenues, boosted by a strong performance across its brands and favourable currency moves that helped offset weakness in Hong Kong.

Tod's IR manager Cinzia Oglio told analysts in a conference call that the group would open 10-15 new directly owned stores in 2016, two of which in Greater China.

Tod's Oglio also said she was confident of reaching 2015 consensus EBITDA of 200 million euros, "maybe even above"

ENEL

The group said Regulated asset base (RAB) for distribution business in Italy for 2016 was estimated at around 21 billion euros after introduction of new 2016-2023 regulatory framework for power distribution.

---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------- > Asia stocks rise as ECB soothes nervous markets, oil extends bounce > Badly bruised Wall Street finds solace in oil rebound > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes up 5.88 pct > U.S. bond prices fall as stock, oil markets recover > Dollar firms on divergent monetary policy expectations > Gold under pressure as ECB hint hits euro; set for modest weekly gain > London copper set for biggest weekly gain since October > Oil prices bounce as cold U.S., EU weather buoys demand

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)