LONDON Feb 1 European stocks were seen opening steady on Monday, although further signs of economic weakness in China and a fall in oil prices were set to keep markets under pressure.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 23 points, or 0.4 percent higher. Germany's DAX to open up by 22 points, or 0.2 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open up by 1 point, or unchanged in percentage terms.

Asian stocks started a new month on a cautious note on Monday, with the Bank of Japan's surprise policy easing sparking some buying, although Chinese shares fell.

Chinese shares stumbled lower on Monday after an official measure of activity in the giant factory sector fell to its lowest since mid-2012, offering no respite from the economic drift that has dogged markets for months.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.3 percent on Friday but fell by some 6 percent over the course of January - its worst monthly drop at the start of a year since 2008. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up after Japan policy boost; debt shines > US STOCKS-Wall Street surges at end of awful January > Tokyo's Nikkei share average rises 2.07 pct > TREASURIES-Yields fall after Japan unveils negative interest rates > FOREX-Yen chilled by sub-zero rates for now, speculation ECB may ease subdues euro > PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains after best month in a year > METALS-London copper falls as China factory activity shrinks > Oil prices slip on weak Asian data, fading prospect of output cut (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)