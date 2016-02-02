US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
LONDON Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 is predicted to open on Tuesday about 36 points lower, or down 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 68 points, or 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to fall 26 points, or 0.6 percent, according to IG.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, May 22 India's central bank will add more members to a panel to deal with the large volume of cases involving stressed assets which are referred to it, highlighting its resolve to fight bad debt in Asia's third-largest economy.