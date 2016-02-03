(Adds company news items)
LONDON Feb 3 European stocks were seen opening lower on
Wednesday, pushed down by weak oil prices which also impacted other equity
markets in Asia and the United States.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
45-55 points, or 0.8-0.9 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by
84-108 points, or 0.9-1.1 percent lower, while France's CAC was expected
to fall by 34-46 points, or 0.8-1.1 percent lower.
Asian shares tumbled on Wednesday as oil prices dropped for a third day,
prompting investors to seek shelter in safe-haven assets and lifting bonds and
gold to multi-month highs.
Oil futures extended losses into a third session on Wednesday as U.S. crude
stocks last week surged to more than half a billion barrels and as Iran plans to
boost exports from March.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index fell 2 percent on Tuesday,
having closed 0.2 percent weaker on Monday. The index is down 8.5 percent so far
this year, with global stock markets hit by concerns about a slowdown in China,
the world's second-biggest economy and a major consumer of oil and metals.
Syngenta will also be in focus after China's state-owned ChemChina
said it would make an agreed takeover offer for the Swiss seeds and pesticides
group for $465 (473.3 Swiss francs) per share in cash.
COMPANY NEWS:
ABB :
Power equipment maker ABB said fourth-quarter net profit fell more
than two-thirds as the company booked restructuring charges meant to cut costs
amid slumping demand for transformers and motors.
OSRAM :
German lighting group Osram said on Wednesday it swung to a net
profit in its fiscal first quarter, helped by proceeds from the sale of its
stake in China's Foshan Electrical & Lighting Co and lower
restructuring costs.
SYNGENTA :
China's state-owned ChemChina will make an agreed takeover offer for Swiss
seeds and pesticides group Syngenta for $465 (473.3 Swiss francs) per
share in cash, the companies said on Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN :
The California Air Resources Board and Environmental Protection Agency said
late on Tuesday that Volkswagen AG submitted a plan to fix 80,000
recalled 3.0 liter diesel SUVs and cars that emit up to nine times legally
allowable pollution.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asian shares fall, safe assets shine as oil retreats
> US STOCKS-Wall St slides with Exxon, oil; Chipotle dips after close
> Japanese shares tumble as crude oil extends slide
> TREASURIES-Yields drop to nine-month lows as oil prices resume slide
> Yen rises as oil drop brings focus back to global woes
> Gold sticks near 3-month high as risk aversion in play
> Copper falls from 4-wk peak as short-covering rally fades
> Oil futures drop for 3rd session on rising crude stocks, oversupply
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)