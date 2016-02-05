(Adds futures prices)

MILAN Feb 5 European shares were expected to open flat to lower on Friday amid caution before the release of a key jobs report in the United States that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

By 0720 GMT, futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all down by between 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.15 percent after a choppy day on Thursday, as weak U.S. data led to concerns that the world's biggest economy may be slowing down, further weakening the dollar.

"Expect a mixed and uneventful open to European equity markets this morning. A quiet night across multiple key markets ahead of NFP (U.S. non-farm payrolls) Friday failed to provide any insight for cautious investors," said LCG dealer Mark Lee.

"A second successive upbeat non-farm number could provide piece of mind for currently contained equity bulls," he added.

U.S. employment gains likely slowed in January as the boost to hiring from unseasonably mild weather faded, but an expected rebound in wages and a steady jobless rate will suggest the labor market recovery remains firm. Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 190,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

COMPANY NEWS:

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank presented plans to cut investment banking costs by 12 percent by 2019 on Friday in a bid to bolster profitability and said it would quit some activities in order to fuel growth. Regulatory and compliance costs, along with a previously announced writedown on the value of its Italian unit, pushed net income down 51.7 percent to 665 million euros, undershooting the average of analyst estimates of 845 million in a Reuters poll.

ARCELORMITTAL

The world's largest steelmaker launched plans on Friday to raise $3 billion in fresh capital in a bid to reduce debt in the face of weak steel and mining sectors.

VINCI

Vinci said on Thursday that the French construction market it operates in was stabilising and that its net and operating profits would rise this year even though revenue might decline slightly on a like-for-like basis.

AIRBUS

French Airbus Group's Helicopter unit said on Thursday talks with Poland's economy ministry were continuing on the delivery of 50 helicopters for the Polish army, denying a media report that the deal had been scrapped.

ORANGE

Orange said on Thursday it would introduce several important changes to its senior management teams in Europe as of May 1, which continued to be managed by Gervais Pellissier, Deputy CEO.

NOVACAP

Buyout group Ardian is moving ahead with the sale of French chemicals group Novacap in a potential 700 million euro ($783 million) deal, several people familiar with the matter said.

LVMH

The French luxury group said on Thursday it had successfully placed $600 million in cash-settled synthetic convertible bonds.

RWE

The chief executive of the struggling utility, Peter Terium, will switch jobs to become the head of RWE's renewables, networks and retail division, Rheinische Post reported. The paper also cited company sources as saying that RWE plans to take an impairment charge of more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), mainly due to write-downs at the utility's large power plants.

DAIMLER

Analyst conference on Q4 results due. The carmaker already published results and a subdued 2016 outlook on Thursday.

CONTINENTAL

Continental Automotive Systems said on Thursday it supplied potentially defective air bag control units to 5 million vehicles used by Honda, Fiat Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz, and three other manufacturers built over a five-year period worldwide, widening an air bag safety crisis.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Diebold has launched is offer for the German ATM maker and has set a minimum acceptance threshold of about 67.6 percent of Wincor Nixdorf shares.

JULIUS BAER

The No. 3 Swiss bank admitted helping U.S. clients evade their tax obligations, agreed to cooperate with authorities and close out any remaining undeclared taxpayer accounts. It has entered a deferred prosecution agreement in the U.S. tax case, agreeing to pay about $547 million.

Separately, Switzerland's FINMA banking regulator said on Friday that it has ended its case against Julius Baer after it concluded the bank had deficient governance, insufficient controls and a problematic incentive system in an environment in which it underestimated legal and reputational risks. FINMA said it does not see any reasons for further measures against Julius Baer, at least according to the current understanding of the situation.

SYNGENTA <SYNN.VX.

Moody's Investors Service has placed Syngenta'S ratings, including its A2 long term issuer rating and Prime-1 short-term rating, under review for downgrade following the announcement that China National Chemical Corporation has offered to acquire the company for cash of over $43 billion.

SHELL

British Columbia's ambitions to become North America's next major liquefied natural gas exporter took another hit on Thursday, as Royal Dutch Shell pushed back a final investment decision (FID) on its LNG Canada project to late 2016.

BHP BILLITON

Brazil's Minas Gerais state said on Thursday the November dam burst in an installation operated by miner Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, caused losses to municipalities estimated at 1.2 billion reais ($308 million), not considering the environmental problems.

ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

Milan prosecutors are looking into Hitachi's agreement to buy a 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS from Italian defense group Finmeccanica at 9.5 euros per share, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA

TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, posted a 3.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net income despite falling revenues, as it continued selling rights to more of its cellular towers.

ASTALDI

An Italian consortium, including construction company Astaldi, is close to securing a contract to build the world's largest telescope in the Chilean desert, project owner the European Southern Observatory said on Thursday.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil firm will cut its capital spending to $13 billion in 2016 from $14.7 billion in 2015, and said it would pay its dividends in cash or shares after posting fourth-quarter earnings ahead of expectations.

SEB

The Swedish banking group reported fourth-quarter operating earnings above expectations on Thursday and raised its dividend more than expected.

NESTE

State-controlled Finnish refiner Neste reported quarterly profits and dividend proposal ahead of market expectations with the help of high European refining margins and favourable foreign exchange rates.

DNB

Top Norwegian bank DNB announced a bigger than expected increase to its dividend on Thursday after reporting quarterly net earnings in line with forecasts.

METSO

The Finnish engineering group posted fourth-quarter profit below market expectations and warned that its overall trading conditions would further weaken this year.

H. LUNDBECK

Danish pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck said late on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee supports the effectiveness of drug Brintellix in treating certain aspects of cognitive dysfunction in major depressive disorder.

This could lead the FDA to approve the addition of 'improved cognitive function' to Brintellix's information leaflet.

STORA ENSO

The Finnish pulp and paper company is publishing its quarterly results at 1100 GMT. A Reuters poll of analysts expects a 17-percent rise in the company's fourth-quarter operating profit.

