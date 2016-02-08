LONDON Feb 8 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 34 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to gain about 40 points, or 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 17 points, or 0.4 percent, on Monday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.8 percent lower at 1,283.04 points on Friday. It fell 4.8 percent during the week after gaining in the previous two weeks in a row.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)