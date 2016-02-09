LONDON Feb 9 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 17 to 27 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 66 to 67 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 16 to 18 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Tuesday.