LONDON Feb 10 European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday, as concerns lingered about the impact on banks from sustained low interest rates around the world.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 2-6 points, which would represent in percentage terms either opening flat or down by 0.1 percent.

Germany's DAX was seen down by 8-17 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 7-13 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower.

European shares had fallen for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday to touch their lowest level in more than two years, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closing down 1.6 percent to its lowest point since September 2013.

The euro zone's banking index was also set for its seventh consecutive week of declines, the worst weekly losing streak since 1998, as investors fretted over the threat to banks' profitability and capital strength from compressed interest rate margins. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)