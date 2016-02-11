LONDON Feb 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 54 points lower, or down 1 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 127 points, or 1.4 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 62 points lower, or down 1.5 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Yen, bonds, gold all gain at dollar's expense, stocks sag > S&P 500 ends flat; Fed sees risks but unlikely to reverse course > Nikkei tumbles to lowest since Oct 2014 as bank concerns intensify > TREASURIES-Yields end lower after solid 10-year auction > FOREX-Dollar slips in wake of Yellen testimony, yen climbs > PRECIOUS-Flight to safety sends gold surging over $1,200 after Yellen > METALS-Copper rebounds after Fed statement undercuts dollar > Oil prices fall on U.S. storage glut, ongoing economic woes

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)