LONDON Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 34 points higher, Germany's DAX is seen gaining 50 points, and France's CAC 40 is likely to rise 22 points, on Wednesday, according to IG.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.4 percent lower in the previous session, reversing initial gains and following a 6 percent rise made over the last two sessions.

COMPANY NEWS

ABENGOA

Spain's Abengoa ABGek.MC said late on Tuesday it needs 826 million euros for this year, not including sales of non-core assets, and a further 304 million euros in 2017.

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Wednesday it will repower a German wind farm with 4.5 MW turbines, installing three G128 4.5 MW turbines at the Debstedt wind farm for Energiekontor.

LUFTHANSA

Germanwings is bracing for "significantly higher" compensation payments than the 11.2 million euros already disbursed to the families of passengers killed in last year's crash, Rheinische Post reported on Wednesday, citing information from the carrier.

VOLKSWAGEN

A Dutch foundation trying to recover damages for VW investors said on Tuesday it had already won the support of dozens of shareholders, including several institutions, since it was launched this week.

UBS

Activist investor Knight Vinke sold a roughly 1 percent stake in UBS late last year, a spokesman said on Tuesday, exiting a position it sought to leverage to convince the largest Swiss bank to change its strategy.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The bank said on Tuesday its board had called a shareholder meeting on March 4, first call, and March 5, second call, to vote on transformation of the cooperative lender into a joint stock company as well as a capital increase of up to 1.5 billion euros and a listing of the bank. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)