LONDON Feb 17 European shares headed for a flat
to slightly higher start on Wednesday after closing lower in the
previous session, with sentiment staying fragile following
volatile prices of crude oil and metals.
Investors' focus will be on company earnings for hints about
the market's direction in the near-term. Among major results,
ABN Amro said its underlying fourth-quarter net profit
fell 32 percent from a year earlier to 272 million euros ($304
million), hit by regulatory costs and taxes.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were
trading between flat to 0.5 percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.4
percent lower in the previous session, reversing initial gains
and following a 6 percent rise made over the last two sessions.
In Asia, shares slipped on Wednesday after two sessions of
solid gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan lost 0.6 percent, reversing early
gains of 0.4 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.3 percent and
South Korea 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.7
percent, but is still up more than 5 percent on the week.
COMPANY NEWS
ABN AMRO
The largest Dutch retail bank said on Wednesday its
underlying fourth-quarter net profit fell 32 percent from a year
earlier to 272 million euros ($304 million), hit by regulatory
costs and taxes.
ASTRAZENECA
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted
breakthrough therapy designation to AstraZeneca's biggest new
drug hope durvalumab as a treatment in bladder cancer, the
drugmaker said on Wednesday.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The bank promised stable investor returns and a solid
capital base in the future as it outlined plans to simplify its
much-criticised ownership structure.
NORSK HYDRO
One of the world's largest aluminium producers cut its 2016
forecast for aluminium global demand, including China, to 3-4
percent from 4-5 percent previously, as it reported quarterly
earnings that beat forecasts on Wednesday.
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted
breakthrough therapy designation for ocrelizumab (OCREVUSTM) for
treating people with primary progressive multiple sclerosis
(PPMS), the Swiss drugmaker said.
EURONEXT
European exchanges operator Euronext NV said its core
earnings rose 26 percent in 2015, thanks to sustained listing
activity and strong turnover from cash trading.
DSM
The Dutch supplements maker reported that core earnings rose
6 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, on the back
of strong sales growth at its nutrition division.
CLARIANT
The Swiss speciality chemical maker posted a
steeper-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter net profit and said
it would offer shareholders a slightly lower dividend than
analysts had expected.
TOTAL, GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert said it plans to sell its 0.7
percent stake in the oil company via a private placement.
VODAFONE
India's tax office has sent Vodafone a reminder to pay $2
billion in taxes and threatened the UK group with seizure of
local assets if it fails to do so, despite the dispute being the
subject of an international arbitration process.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
The Paris airports operator said it expected slight earnings
growth in 2016 on the back of a 2.3 percent increase in traffic.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Harris Associates Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment
Officer for international equities David Herro told Finanz und
Wirtschaft the fund had increased its stake in LafargeHolcim
to around 6.4 percent.
NEXITY
The property group said it plans to increase its dividend
payout by 10 percent in 2016 and aims for a current operating
profit of 300 million euros in 2018.
AIRBUS
An Airbus executive urged European banks to overcome their
wariness about financing export projects to Iran because of U.S.
sanctions, highlighting difficulties European companies face in
their rush to Tehran.
ABENGOA
Spain's Abengoa said late on Tuesday it needs 826 million
euros for this year, not including sales of non-core assets, and
a further 304 million euros in 2017.
GAMESA
Gamesa said on Wednesday it will repower a German wind farm
with 4.5 MW turbines, installing three G128 4.5 MW turbines at
the Debstedt wind farm for Energiekontor.
LUFTHANSA
Germanwings is bracing for "significantly higher"
compensation payments than the 11.2 million euros already
disbursed to the families of passengers killed in last year's
crash, Rheinische Post reported on Wednesday, citing information
from the carrier.
VOLKSWAGEN
A Dutch foundation trying to recover damages for VW
investors said on Tuesday it had already won the support of
dozens of shareholders, including several institutions, since it
was launched this week.
UBS
Activist investor Knight Vinke sold a roughly 1 percent
stake in UBS late last year, a spokesman said on Tuesday,
exiting a position it sought to leverage to convince the largest
Swiss bank to change its strategy.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
The bank said on Tuesday its board had called a shareholder
meeting on March 4, first call, and March 5, second call, to
vote on transformation of the cooperative lender into a joint
stock company as well as a capital increase of up to 1.5 billion
euros and a listing of the bank.
REXAM
Drinks can makers Ball Corp and Rexam Plc
have begun the process of selling assets, potentially worth more
than $3 billion, to meet antitrust regulations ahead of their
planned merger, several people familiar with the matter said.
BAE SYSTEMS
BAE Systems said on Wednesday it had chosen Indian
conglomerate Mahindra Group to build a plant for the assembly of
its M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer artillery guns that it wants
to sell to India.
