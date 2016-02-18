(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON Feb 18 European shares headed for a
higher start on Thursday, with a further rise in crude oil
prices and some encouraging company results seen supporting
stocks for a second straight session.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were up
between 0.4 and 0.6 percent.
On the earnings front, Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM
beat forecasts with a return to profit last year, helped by a
drop in the fuel bill and growth in passenger traffic, while
AccorHotels posted a 3.5 percent rise in like-for-like
operating profit last year.
In Asia, stocks rose across the board as oil prices rose
after Iran welcomed plans by Russia and Saudi Arabia to cap
production.
European stocks rallied in the previous session, boosted by
optimism over a deal to freeze oil output. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 extended earlier gains to finish up
2.7 percent after Iran voiced support for an initiative led by
Russia and Saudi Arabia to freeze production in an oversupplied
market.
U.S. equity indexes also rose, led by energy shares, after
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January policy meeting
were released in the afternoon, showing Fed policymakers worried
last month that tighter global financial conditions could hit
the U.S. economy and considered changing their planned path of
interest rate hikes in 2016.
COMPANY NEWS:
CENTRICA
Britain's largest energy utility reported a 4 percent fall
in 2015 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on Thursday and said
it would cut 1,000 jobs this year as it struggles with weak
energy prices.
NESTLE
Food group Nestle said it expected softer pricing
and growth in line with last year in 2016 after full-year
organic growth of 4.2 percent fell short of expectations,
failing to show the hoped-for improvement in the fourth quarter.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM beat forecasts with a
return to profit last year, helped by a drop in the fuel bill
and growth in passenger traffic.
ACCORHOTELS
Europe's largest hotelier posted a 3.5 percent rise in
like-for-like operating profit last year, as restructuring and
robust demand in most markets offset a slowdown in France after
Islamist attacks and weakness in Brazil.
BAE SYSTEMS
BAE Systems, the world's third-largest defence
contractor by revenue, forecast that annual earnings would grow
by up to 10 percent this year as defence budgets recover and
demand for cyber and commercial electronics grows.
VODAFONE
Vodafone said it would raise 2.9 billion pounds
through the issue of convertible bonds.
OMV
Austrian oil and gas group OMV's output could stagnate at
300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day until 2020 if an asset
swap with Gazprom for a stake in a Siberian field falls through
this year, Chief Executive Rainer Seele said.
KBC
Belgium's KBC reported a fourth-quarter net profit below
market expectations on Thursday as the bank and insurance group
took an impairment on its operations in Bulgaria and Slovakia.
ALLIANZ
Allianz said it entered a reinsurance and consulting
agreement with run-off specialist Enstar, involving the
transfer of $1.1 billion of U.S. long-tail liabilities to Enstar
via a 50 percent quota share reinsurance of selected portfolios
carried by Allianz unit San Francisco Reinsurance Company.
BAYER
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may have greatly
underestimated the number of fetal deaths among women who became
pregnant after using Bayer's Essure contraceptive device,
according to a private analyst who combed through the agency's
public database.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
The group raised its dividend by more than expected, after
volatile financial markets last year spurred revenue from
trading at the German exchange operator.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
The company settled out of court for $250 million with U.S.
plaintiffs who had accused the German company of understating
the side effects of a medical product, it said late on
Wednesday.
TRINITY MIRROR
Britain's Trinity Mirror Plc, publisher of the Daily
Mirror, will launch a weekday newspaper called New Day this
month, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
3I
British private equity firm 3i Group Plc is
considering an initial public offering for Basic-Fit, valuing
the Dutch gym chain at 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) including
debt, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
(bloom.bg/1KWFAm9)
BHP BILLITON
The Brazilian government expects to reach an agreement by
Friday with Samarco Mineração SA to settle a 20 billion-real
($4.9 billion) lawsuit for damages in a deadly dam disaster,
Brazil's attorney general Luís Inácio Adams said on Wednesday.
Brazilian iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA is a joint venture
of Vale SA and BHP Billiton Plc
.
SHELL
Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
said on Wednesday that it and its partners found more
oil in the Libra prospect in a well that helps confirm the
extent of the giant offshore area.
Libra is 40 percent owned by Petrobras, which is also the
operator, 20 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, 20
percent by France's Total SA and 10 percent each for
Chinese companies CNOOC and China National Petroleum
Corp.
ANGLO AMERICAN
South32 could be among the first to buy assets
placed on the block this week by South Africa's Anglo American
, with the Australian company saying it was interested in
its manganese unit.
Anglo American is working with Bank of America Corp
to sell more of its non-core coal mines in Australia, Bloomberg
reported citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1VoMUYl)
HSBC
Most managers at HSBC's UK retail and wealth unit
will not be getting a pay rise this year, a source familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday, in what marks the bank's third
change to pay policy in as many weeks.
GAMESA
Gamesa has won a contract to supply wind turbines with a
combined capacity of 184 MW in India.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The world's biggest construction materials company said on
Wednesday a South African union representing about 800 striking
workers has accepted an 8 percent pay increase, raising the
prospects of ending a week-long walkout.
ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA
Japanese group Hitachi said on Wednesday it had
appealed against a ruling by Italy's market watchdog forcing it
to raise its offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian
train signalling group Ansaldo STS.
UBI BANCA
Shareholders holding a combined stake of 11.95 percent in
Italy's fifth biggest lender UBI Banca, which recently dropped
its cooperative status and turned into a joint-stock company,
have formed a "consultation pact", they said on Wednesday.
TF1
The French broadcaster said advertising revenue fell 2.2
percent in the fourth quarter and predicted the market was
likely to stay flat this year.
ERAMET
Falling prices for stainless steel ingredient nickel pushed
the French mining group to a full-year loss in 2015, it said on
Wednesday, promising further cost savings at its beleaguered
nickel division in New Caledonia.
NEXANS
The French cable maker said its 2015 operating loss widened
to 66 million euros from 35 million a year earlier and said it
would resume paying a dividend on 2016 earnings.
The company said chairman Frederic Vincent would retire at
the end of March and be replaced by former BNP Paribas banker
and board member Georges Chodron de Courcel.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)