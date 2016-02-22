(Adds futures prices)
MILAN Feb 22 European shares were expected to open higher on
Monday following gains in Asia overnight and helped by a recovery in crude oil
prices.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and UK's FTSE were all trading up between 0.7 percent 1 percent
by 0711 GMT.
Asian share markets rose on Monday, extending last week's gains, as
investors awaited a rush of February industry surveys to take the pulse of the
global economy, while sterling stumbled on concerns the UK might yet vote to
leave the European Union.
On Friday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.7 percent at
1,285.07 points, but gained 4.3 percent since Monday, posting its best week
since October 2015.
HSBC will be in focus on Monday after Europe's biggest bank
reported a 2015 pretax profit below market expectations, sending its Hong
Kong-listed stock in the red.
COMPANY NEWS
HSBC
HSBC said it saw a 'bumpier' financial environment ahead after delivering
flat 2015 profit growth against a bleak backdrop of slowing growth in China and
tumbling commodities prices. The company reported pretax profit of $18.87
billion for the year, below analyst consensus.
BMW
BMW plans to launch a new 7-series model to compete with the Mercedes
S-class, Handelsblatt newspaper reports, citing sources close to the company.
DAIMLER
Electric batteries have won a slight edge over hydrogen fuel cells in their
quest for future dominance in the car industry, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter
Zetsche told a German weekly.
E.ON
Chief Financial Officer Michael Sen warned there was no guarantee its
dividend policy would continue, given all-time low wholesale electricity prices,
the drop in the oil price and uncertainty about who will pay for Germany's
nuclear exit.
VOLKSWAGEN
U.S. authorities have asked the German carmaker Volkswagen to produce
electric vehicles in the United States as a way of making up for its rigging of
emission tests, the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported.
Separately, Welt am Sonntag reported that Volkswagen may have to set aside
up to 400 million euros in provisions to cover a recall of vehicles in the
United States equipped with Takata air bags.
METRO
The retailer elected Juergen Steinemann to become its supervisory board
chairman. Metro goes ex-dividend by 1 eur/shr.
BECHTLE
The company expects both sales and pre-tax profit to grow by at least 5 pct
this year, CEO Thomas Olemotz told Euro am Sonntag in an interview, adding
higher growth rates were possible.
SOFTWARE AG
The company has a war chest of about 1 bln eur ($1.11 bln) for takeovers but
is not under pressure to buy, even though it is scanning the market for options,
CFO Arnd Zinnhardt told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted
its application for the use of insulin and its lixisenatide drug in combination
for the treatment of adults with Type 2 diabetes.
VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA
The French media group has increased its stake in Telecom Italia to 22.8
percent, a regulatory filing showed, further strengthening its position as the
top shareholder in the Italian phone group.
MEDIASET
Vivendi's offer for a majority stake in Mediaset's pay TV unit Mediaset
Premium has been on the Italian broadcaster's table for several days but the
issue of price is blocking an agreement, Il Corriere della Sera said on
Saturday.
REPSOL
Repsol discovered 4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of possible natural gas
reserves in Bolivia that it will start tapping in 2019, the government and
company said Friday - a finding that could boost the Andean country's reserves
by 40 percent.
UBS
The biggest Swiss bank hired Michael O'Donovan as a managing director in its
Americas equity capital markets group and Adam Schwarzschild as an executive
director in its financial sponsors group, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters on Friday.
For more click
SYNGENTA
Swiss newspapers reported over the weekend that ChemChina, which is seeking
to buy the Swiss chemical maker for $43 billion, might not have to pay a penalty
if the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States were to block the
transaction.
For more on Syngenta click
NESTLE
The head of the Nespresso maker's Asian business is hoping to restore
revenue in India within three years to levels preceding the recall of its Maggi
instant noodles from the market last year over a health scare, newspaper Schweiz
am Sonntag reported.
For more click
IMPLENIA
Chief Executive Officer Anton Affentranger will remain at the construction
company for two years, he told a Swiss newspaper.
For more click
SAIPEM
The banks guaranteeing the oil contractor's capital increase will buy 1.179
billion unsold shares for a total of 427 million euros.
ENI
The oil and gas group said on Sunday it had completed the authorisation
process for Egypt's Zohr gas field.
UBI BANCA
The lender said on Saturday a court had thrown out a claim by nine
shareholders to have the shareholder meeting decision taken in 2013 appointing
the bank's current supervisory board annulled.
> Asia shares edge ahead with oil, pound slips
> Wall St ends flat, indexes post best week of 2016
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes up 0.90 pct
> Short-dated U.S. yields climb on inflation data
> Sterling hit by 'Brexit' worries after London Mayor joins "out" camp
> Gold dips as dollar, stocks strengthen; but holds above $1,200
> London copper rises to two-week high as China mood picks up
> Oil prices rise on lower U.S. rig count, but glut weighs
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)