REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
LONDON Feb 25 European stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday to recover some poise after two consecutive sessions of losses that pushed a benchmark equity index down to a one-week low.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 74-77 points, or 1.3 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 125-127 points, or 1.4 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 60-61 points, or 1.4-1.5 percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.3 percent on Wednesday at its lowest level in around a week, having extended losses from a 1.3 percent slide in the previous session. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as crude heads south > US STOCKS-Bulls chalk one up after late-day surge on Wall St > Nikkei rises on oil price bounce as investors eye G-20 > TREASURIES-Bonds reverse earlier gains as oil, stocks recover > FOREX-Sterling near 7-year low on Brexit fears, others stabilise > PRECIOUS-Gold rises on safe-haven demand, fund purchases > METALS-London copper climbs on weaker dollar, gains in steel > Oil slips as oversupply, slowing growth outweigh strong gasoline demand
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)