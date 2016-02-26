(Adds company news)
LONDON Feb 26 European shares were expected to
extend the previous session's rally on Friday, tracking gains on
Wall Street and in Asia, with stronger metals prices and some
positive company earnings seen supporting the market.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were up
by 0.9 to 1.3 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2
percent at 1,284.58 points in the previous session.
Investors will keep a close eye on earnings reports for
hints about the market's direction in the near term. Among major
results, state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland reported
its eighth straight full-year loss of 1.97 billion pounds ($2.75
billion).
COMPANY NEWS
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
State-backed bank on Friday reported its eighth straight
full-year loss of 1.97 billion pounds ($2.75 billion). However,
the loss was 43 percent smaller than the bank's loss of 3.47
billion pounds for the previous year.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Friday posted a 17.2
percent fall in full-year core profits to 11.41 billion euros
($12.61 billion), hit by one-off charges totalling 3.5 billion
euros, and missing analysts' forecast.
AREVA
The French state-controlled nuclear group reported a 2
billion euro 2015 net loss, saying half was due to additional
provisions for its Finland reactor project and the rest to
restructuring and impairments related to market conditions.
BASF
BASF, the world's largest chemical company by sales, warned
investors that operating income would decline this year as the
lower crude price weighs on its oil and gas division and demand
for chemicals is weak in China.
VOLKSWAGEN
A lawyer for Volkswagen told a U.S. judge on Thursday the
automaker is making progress in senior level settlement talks
with the Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency and
California to reach a resolution over excess emissions in nearly
600,000 diesel vehicles.
The carmaker's top committee has hired a German law firm to
advise it on the liabilities the carmaker could face as a result
of its cheating of diesel emissions tests.
SAINT GOBAIN
The French building materials group said it expected
earnings to improve further this year despite a volatile
economic outlook.
ERSTE GROUP
Austrian lender Erste Group reported a better than expected
fourth-quarter net profit on Friday thanks to a reduction in
non-performing loans and increased lending and proposed a
dividend payout at the higher end of its forecast.
UBS
The bank agreed to pay $33 million to resolve a U.S.
regulator's claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities
to credit unions that later failed, according to court papers
filed on Thursday.
INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP
British Airways-owner International Airlines Group reported
a 65 percent rise in annual profit, at the top end of guidance,
and said profit would grow by a similar 910 million euros this
year, helped by the lower oil price.
ENI
Italian oil major Eni said it would cut capital spending
this year by 20 percent after it posted a net loss in the fourth
quarter due to the sharp fall in oil prices.
PEARSON
The British education company struggling to find a strategy
to cope with tough end-markets reported operating profit of 723
million pounds ($1.01 billion) for 2015, 2 percent down on the
year before.
BHP BILLITON
The miner said on Friday that no agreement has been reached
yet with Brazilian authorities to fund clean up and damages for
a dam burst that killed at least 17 people in that country's
worst environmental disaster.
SYNGENTA
A US$20bn non-recourse loan that forms part of the financing
backing China National Chemical Corp's SFr43bn (US$43.45bn)
acquisition of Swiss seeds and pesticides company Syngenta
launched into syndication on Thursday, banking sources said.
COMMERZBANK
Germany's shipping lenders are preparing for sustained pain
as weakening trade and an over-supply of ships show no signs of
easing, industry officials said.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Germany's financial watchdog will take no further action
against the lender over alleged interest rate rigging and
precious metals price fixing, the country's biggest bank said on
Thursday.
RWE
Court hearing due in RWE's suit against a consortium
involved in the building of German lignite plant
Grevenbroich-Neurath, demanding about 1.3 billion euros ($1.42
billion) for "culpable breach of duty".
HAVAS
The French ad agency said it expected it expected revenue
growth to at least match or better the 2-3 percent growth
expected for the broader market.
D'ITEREN
The Belgian car importer forecast a stable to slightly lower
pre-tax profit for 2016 after performing ahead of expectations
in 2015 and increasing its dividend.
EUROPCAR
The French car hire company said it was sticking to earning
guidance given at the time of its IPO and planned to pay a
didvidend from 2017 with a payout ratio of 30 percent.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Rhoen-Klinikum said it expected its earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to
155-165 million euros this year, from 154.2 million in 2015.
ACS
Spanish builder ACS said on Thursday full-year net profit
for 2015 was 725 million euros versus 740 million euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial on Thursday
reported full-year net profit of 720 million euros, up 79
percent on the previous year.
GAMESA
Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa said on Thursday it
expects recurring core profit of 400 million euros in 2016, with
a margin of more than 9 percent versus 8.4 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)