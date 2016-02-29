(Adds futures prices, company news)

LONDON Feb 29 European shares were expected to retreat from a three-week high on Monday and stayed on track for their third-straight month of losses as a weekend meeting of the G20 group of leading economies failed to strike new, concrete measures to boost growth.

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers declared on Saturday that they needed to look beyond ultra-low interest rates and printing money to shake the global economy out of its torpor.

A communique from the meeting flagged a series of risks to world growth, including volatile capital flows, a sharp fall in commodity prices and the potential "shock" of a British exit from the EU.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX , France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were down 0.9 to 1.2 percent by 0719 GMT.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 percent, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.6 percent stronger on Friday after touching a three-week high during the session. It was on track for its third-straight month of losses.

Investors will keep an eye on Irish stocks as the country's political stalemate following an inconclusive national election deepened on Sunday after senior figures in the two biggest parties expressed opposition to forming together what looks like the only viable coalition government.

COMPANY NEWS

TESCO

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, played down a newspaper report on Saturday that it was considering cutting 39,000 store staff over the next three years, saying it had no current plans to lay off more employees.

The Guardian newspaper said the job reduction proposals were revealed in a leaked document detailing a programme called "Project Pace", an extract of which was posted on the website verylittlehelps.com, a forum used by Tesco staff.

MORRISONS

Amazon has struck a wholesale supply deal with British supermarket Morrisons that will help the online retailer step up its food offering in Britain with fresh and frozen products.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

The drugmaker's chairman is starting the process of seeking a new chief executive to succeed Andrew Witty, although a handover at the top of Britain's biggest drugmaker is not expected before 2017.

GENEL ENERGY

Oil producer Genel Energy said it expected to book about $1 billion in impairment to the 2015 value of its Taq Taq oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan, citing reduced recoverable reserves at the field and falling oil prices.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen's former chief executive Martin Winterkorn was informed that the carmaker had told regulators it was using defeat devices two weeks before the scandal became public, German tabloid Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

VIVENDI

The media group will pay John Malone's Liberty Media Corp $775 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the French media company of hiding a liquidity crisis while negotiating to swap its stock for Liberty's stake in USA Networks Inc.

VIVENDI, GAMELOFT

Gameloft said its board decided unanimously that the proposed takeover by Vivendi was against the interests of the video games maker, its shareholders and its staff, adding that the financial terms were unsatisfactory.

EDF

French Energy Minister Segolene Royal told France 3 television on Sunday that she would approve a 10-year extension to the operating life of EDF's nuclear reactors to 50 years if the ASN nuclear safety regulator ruled in favour.

AIRBUS

Indian budget airline IndiGo said it would receive its first A320neo jet in March, three months later than originally planned after manufacturer Airbus said it could not deliver the aircraft on time.

SANOFI

The French drug maker is eyeing acquisitions in the market for rare disease drugs, the Financial Times reported.

POSTNL

The Dutch mail and package delivery company, on Monday maintained its outlook for 2016, after posting a 21 percent increase in core earnings for the fourth quarter.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank could change the level at which deposits with the central bank are exempt from negative interest rates, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Bloomberg on Saturday.

ROCHE

The drugmaker said one of two identical phase III studies of lebrikizumab in people with severe asthma met its primary endpoint and showed it "significantly reduced" exacerbations in people with the respiratory condition. However, the second study did not meet this primary endpoint.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: The proposed merger of Europe's two biggest financial exchanges is effectively bullet-proofed against a British vote to leave the European Union, London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS

Drug manufacturer Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc will sell the rights and assets of two generic drugs and relinquish its U.S. marketing rights to a third generic drug in order to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that Hikma's proposed $2 billion acquisition of Roxane would likely be anticompetitive, the FTC said on Friday.

BARCLAYS

Barclays Plc said the company's board was evaluating strategic options in relation to its shareholding in its African business, Barclays Africa Group Ltd.

The bank expects to update the market on plans for its African business at its 2015 full-year results announcement, due on Tuesday, Barclays said late on Sunday.

UTILITIES

Germany's opposition Greens have softened their stance towards utility companies, agreeing with powerful trade union IG BCE that they should not have to bear alone the costs of the country's exit from nuclear power.

Separately, EnBW said it hoped to keep paying a dividend but there could be no guarantee.

FRAPORT

Fraport's contract to lease and manage 14 Greek regional airports will boost its EBITDA by 100 million euros ($109 million) in the first full year after the deal's closing, Chief Financial Officer Matthias Zieschang told daily Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

SIXT

Sixt's carsharing service DriveNow won 190,000 new members in 2015, taking its total to 580,000 and 4,000 vehicles by the end of the year, CEO Erich Sixt told the Euro am Sonntag.