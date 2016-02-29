(Adds futures prices, company news)
LONDON Feb 29 European shares were expected to
retreat from a three-week high on Monday and stayed on track for
their third-straight month of losses as a weekend meeting of the
G20 group of leading economies failed to strike new, concrete
measures to boost growth.
The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers
declared on Saturday that they needed to look beyond ultra-low
interest rates and printing money to shake the global economy
out of its torpor.
A communique from the meeting flagged a series of risks to
world growth, including volatile capital flows, a sharp fall in
commodity prices and the potential "shock" of a British exit
from the EU.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were
down 0.9 to 1.2 percent by 0719 GMT.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.7 percent, while Japan's
Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.6
percent stronger on Friday after touching a three-week high
during the session. It was on track for its third-straight month
of losses.
Investors will keep an eye on Irish stocks as the country's
political stalemate following an inconclusive national election
deepened on Sunday after senior figures in the two biggest
parties expressed opposition to forming together what looks like
the only viable coalition government.
COMPANY NEWS
TESCO
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, played down a
newspaper report on Saturday that it was considering cutting
39,000 store staff over the next three years, saying it had no
current plans to lay off more employees.
The Guardian newspaper said the job reduction proposals were
revealed in a leaked document detailing a programme called
"Project Pace", an extract of which was posted on the website
verylittlehelps.com, a forum used by Tesco staff.
MORRISONS
Amazon has struck a wholesale supply deal with
British supermarket Morrisons that will help the online
retailer step up its food offering in Britain with fresh and
frozen products.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
The drugmaker's chairman is starting the process of seeking
a new chief executive to succeed Andrew Witty, although a
handover at the top of Britain's biggest drugmaker is not
expected before 2017.
GENEL ENERGY
Oil producer Genel Energy said it expected to book about $1
billion in impairment to the 2015 value of its Taq Taq oilfield
in Iraqi Kurdistan, citing reduced recoverable reserves at the
field and falling oil prices.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen's former chief executive Martin Winterkorn was
informed that the carmaker had told regulators it was using
defeat devices two weeks before the scandal became public,
German tabloid Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday.
VIVENDI
The media group will pay John Malone's Liberty Media Corp
$775 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the French
media company of hiding a liquidity crisis while negotiating to
swap its stock for Liberty's stake in USA Networks Inc.
VIVENDI, GAMELOFT
Gameloft said its board decided unanimously that the
proposed takeover by Vivendi was against the interests of the
video games maker, its shareholders and its staff, adding that
the financial terms were unsatisfactory.
EDF
French Energy Minister Segolene Royal told France 3
television on Sunday that she would approve a 10-year extension
to the operating life of EDF's nuclear reactors to 50 years if
the ASN nuclear safety regulator ruled in favour.
AIRBUS
Indian budget airline IndiGo said it would receive
its first A320neo jet in March, three months later than
originally planned after manufacturer Airbus said it could not
deliver the aircraft on time.
SANOFI
The French drug maker is eyeing acquisitions in the market
for rare disease drugs, the Financial Times reported.
POSTNL
The Dutch mail and package delivery company, on Monday
maintained its outlook for 2016, after posting a 21 percent
increase in core earnings for the fourth quarter.
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
The Swiss National Bank could change the level at which
deposits with the central bank are exempt from negative interest
rates, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Bloomberg on Saturday.
ROCHE
The drugmaker said one of two identical phase III studies of
lebrikizumab in people with severe asthma met its primary
endpoint and showed it "significantly reduced" exacerbations in
people with the respiratory condition. However, the second study
did not meet this primary endpoint.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: The proposed merger of Europe's two
biggest financial exchanges is effectively bullet-proofed
against a British vote to leave the European Union, London Stock
Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse said on
Friday.
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS
Drug manufacturer Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc will
sell the rights and assets of two generic drugs and relinquish
its U.S. marketing rights to a third generic drug in order to
settle Federal Trade Commission charges that Hikma's proposed $2
billion acquisition of Roxane would likely be anticompetitive,
the FTC said on Friday.
BARCLAYS
Barclays Plc said the company's board was
evaluating strategic options in relation to its shareholding in
its African business, Barclays Africa Group Ltd.
The bank expects to update the market on plans for its
African business at its 2015 full-year results announcement, due
on Tuesday, Barclays said late on Sunday.
UTILITIES
Germany's opposition Greens have softened their stance
towards utility companies, agreeing with powerful trade union IG
BCE that they should not have to bear alone the costs of the
country's exit from nuclear power.
Separately, EnBW said it hoped to keep paying a dividend but
there could be no guarantee.
FRAPORT
Fraport's contract to lease and manage 14 Greek regional
airports will boost its EBITDA by 100 million euros ($109
million) in the first full year after the deal's closing, Chief
Financial Officer Matthias Zieschang told daily Boersen-Zeitung
in an interview published on Saturday.
SIXT
Sixt's carsharing service DriveNow won 190,000 new members
in 2015, taking its total to 580,000 and 4,000 vehicles by the
end of the year, CEO Erich Sixt told the Euro am Sonntag.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)