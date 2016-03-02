LONDON, March 2 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Wednesday, tracking gains on Asian and U.S. markets.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
42-50 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by
75-94 points, or 0.8-1 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by
36-44 points, or 0.8-1 percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.5 percent to reach a
one-month high on Tuesday, although the index is still down by around 8 percent
since the start of 2016.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)