LONDON, March 2 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Asian and U.S. markets.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 42-50 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen up by 75-94 points, or 0.8-1 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 36-44 points, or 0.8-1 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.5 percent to reach a one-month high on Tuesday, although the index is still down by around 8 percent since the start of 2016. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks soar to 2-month highs on solid data > US STOCKS-Wall Street chalks up strongest day in a month > Nikkei climbs to 3-week high on bright US data, exporters shine > TREASURIES-Bond prices slide on strong ISM manufacturing data > FOREX-Dollar close to one-month high after upbeat U.S. data > Gold extends losses on robust U.S. data, higher shares > London copper near 3-mth high as US factory data spurs risk appetite > Oil prices fall on huge build in U.S. crude stocks

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)