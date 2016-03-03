(Updates futures prices, adds more company news)
MILAN, March 3 European shares were seen steadying at the open
on Thursday following five straight sessions of gains, after Asia and Wall
Street rose overnight, helped by a rally in crude oil prices.
Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were trading between
flat and up 0.1 percent by 0740 GMT.
Asian shares were bound for a third straight session of gains on Thursday as
upbeat data on U.S. jobs and a rally in a range of commodities whetted risk
appetites globally.
On Wednesday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.7
percent after a volatile day, helped late in the session by oil prices reversing
initial losses which were triggered by a huge build in U.S. crude stockpiles.
COMPANY NEWS
ADIDAS
German sportswear company Adidas expects sales and net profit to keep rising
fast in 2016, helped by aggressive marketing and big events like the European
soccer championships.
ALLIANZ
The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world's largest bond funds, posted
net outflows of $600 million in February, according to Pacific Investment
Management Co's website on Wednesday.
CONTINENTAL
Full Q4 results due. The automotive supplier published preliminary figures
on Jan. 12, meeting its targets for 2015 sales and adjusted operating profit.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen's former chief executive officer was alerted to problems with
U.S. diesel emissions tests in 2014, but the issue "did not initially receive
particular attention at the management levels", the German carmaker said on
Wednesday.
VONOVIA
Germany's biggest residential property company stuck with its forecast for a
15 percent rise in profit from operations this year, after acquisitions helped
earnings more than double in 2015.
AXEL SPRINGER
The publisher reported in-line annual core profit as growth in its digital
business, helped by acquisitions, compensated declines in its classical print
business.
EVONIK
The diversified chemicals maker flagged a decline in 2016 adjusted core
earnings amid lower product prices.
CANCOM
The company said it planned to issue up to 1.49 million new shares in a
capital increase.
LSE
Carsten Kengeter, the chief executive of Deutsche Boerse lauded
the benefits for the Frankfurt exchange and its customers on Wednesday of a
proposed deal to merge the German exchange operator with the London Stock
Exchange.
STANDARD LIFE/SHELL
The investment arm of British insurer Standard life said on Wednesday
it would step up its engagement with management at Volkswagen and
Royal Dutch Shell over certain concerns it has regarding corporate
governance.
UK SUPERMARKETS
Britain's Co-operative Group has added fuel to the country's
supermarket price war with another wave of cuts. The company, which is the UK's
fifth-largest supermarket chain by sales, said on Wednesday that the price
reductions on more than 200 of its own-brand British-sourced meat and poultry
products would total 75 million pounds ($105 million).
SPORTS DIRECT/ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT
Sports Direct and Aberdeen Asset Management will drop out of
Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index after a slump in their share
prices since the start of 2016. Other companies to be relegated from the top
British shares index will be diversified engineering company Smiths Group
and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, the London Stock Exchange said on
Wednesday.
Those four companies will be replaced in the FTSE 100 by gambling company
Paddy Power Betfair, supermarket operator WM Morrison,
publishing company Informa and private hospital operator Mediclinic
International.
BHP BILLITON: Mining company Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton
and Vale SA, reached a deal with the Brazilian government on
Wednesday to pay an estimated 20 billion reais ($5.1 billion) in damages over 15
years for a deadly dam spill in November.
SCHRODERS
Schroders
Britain's biggest listed asset manager, on Thursday posted forecast-beating
full-year results boosted by strong investor inflows, and unveiled a sweeping
boardroom shake-up, with CEO Michael Dobson taking over as chairman.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal is said to be considering buying Lafarge's
India business, according to the Economic Times.
For more click
SWISS RE
The Swiss insurance company said it has repurchased shares for a total of
nearly 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion) at an average purchase price of
94.03 francs per share.
For more click
CDECAUX
The outdoor ad company forecast organic revenue growth of around 9 percent
in the first quarter of this year and proposed a 12 percent hike in its dividend
on 2015 earnings after full-year organic revenue rose 4.2 percent.
PUBLICIS
The French advertising group said its U.S. unit Publicis.Sapient had
acquired Vertiba, a consulting company providing services based on
Salesforce.com cloud computing solutions, for an undisclosed sum.
ARKEMA
The chemicals group said it was confident of growing EBITDA in 2016 and
proposed raising its dividend after core profit rose 35 percent last year.
The chemicals company said it would propose the renewal of mandate of
Thierry Le Henaff as both chairman and chief executive officer at the annual
general meeting on June 7.
BUREAU VERITAS, DASSAULT SYSTEMES
Bureau Veritas said it partnered with software-maker Dassault Systemes to
help marine and offshore companies becoming more digital.
MANITOU
The French maker of machinery for the construction, agricultural and
industrial sectors said it generated net income of 32 million euros in 2015,
versus 30 million a year earlier.
APRIL
The French insurance company said it generated a net income of 42.1 million
euros in 2015, up 14.8 percent from a year earlier, and total consolidated
revenue of 798 million euros, up 4.1 percent on a reported basis.
GAMESA
Gamesa has won a turnkey contract to build and maintain for 15 years a 70 MW
wind farm in Uruguay.
FERROVIAL
The operator of a 41-mile Texas toll road connecting San Antonio to Austin,
jointly owned by the Cintra unit of Spain's Ferrovial and Zachry American
Infrastructure of San Antonio, has filed for bankruptcy.
ABENGOA
Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC, a unit of Spanish conglomerate Abengoa,
received interim financing to pay wages and keep the lights on while it tries to
reorganize under Chapter 11, according to a court ruling on Wednesday.
Separately, Moody's downgrades Abengoa to Ca, Outlook "negative"
TELEFONICA
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd has offered concessions in a bid to
secure EU antitrust approval for its proposed 10.3-billion-pound bid for
Telefonica's British mobile unit, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
Separately, Telefonica gave the details of a planned 5-year, 600 million
euro bond.
FIAT CHRYSLER, CIR, L'ESPRESSO, EXOR
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is set to quit the publishing business to focus
more on car making after agreeing to fold its media unit into L'Espresso group
to create a leading Italian publishing house.
BANCA CARIGE
The main shareholder of Banca Carige has proposed Guido Bastianini as chief
executive of the bank, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
The two banks have submitted a revised merger proposal to the European
Central Bank to address its requests, according to Corriere della Sera. The new
proposal includes a leaner board of directors from the 19-member board initially
planned and a plan to whittle down non performing loans in 24-36 months, it
said.
TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT
A consortium comprising Cellnex and F2i is expected to submit a
new, improved proposal to buy up to 85 percent of Inwit on March 11, so that
Telecom Italia can discuss it at a March 17 board meeting, La Repubblica said.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)