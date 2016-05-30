(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON May 30 European shares headed for a higher open on Monday, with some investors betting that the euro's relative weakness against the U.S. dollar would underpin the region's exporters.

The euro touched a 2-1/2 month low after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen late on Friday enhanced the prospects of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.

Yellen said the Fed should raise interest rates "in the coming months" if the economy picks up as expected and jobs continue to be generated, bolstering the case for a rate increase in June or July.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.7 percent higher by 0638 GMT.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin as the London and New York markets are closed for a public holiday.

COMPANY NEWS

BPOST, POSTNL,

Belgian mail operator Bpost has discussed a possible takeover of Dutch peer PostNL, but the two companies have failed to agree terms. The companies said in almost identical brief statements on Sunday they had discussed a friendly public offer by Bpost for all shares of PostNL.

AIRBUS

Airbus Helicopters has acted to allay concerns over the safety of its Super Puma aircraft after Norwegian investigators declined to rule out a repetition of past gearbox problems being the cause of a crash that killed 11 oil workers and two pilots.

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders told newspaper Bild am Sonntag lack of quality at the turboprop engine consortium for the A400M was one of the main reasons for delays in making the military transport planes.

BOUYGUES

The French conglomerate says its construction division won a 100 million-euro contract in Singapore to build two condominiums, with a delivery scheduled in the first-half of 2019.

VEOLIA

The French water and waste group aims to double revenues in China by the end of 2018, Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frérot told Les Echos in an interview. Veolia sees revenues in the country grow by 500 million euros by 2018, from a total of 600 million euros in 2015, Frerot said.

STRIKES IN FRANCE

France's fuel supply crisis is not yet over, the transport minister warned on Saturday, while Prime Minister Manuel Valls was quoted as saying he was ready to ride out protests at ports and fuel depots by strikers opposed to labour reform plans.

The French government will stand by its labour reform plans, it said on Sunday, while resuming talks with unions in an effort to end widespread protests before the country hosts the Euro 2016 soccer tournament next month.

Managers have taken over operations and reopened pipes at the CIM oil port terminal in Le Havre, northern France, after union members decided to extend their strike on Friday, a CGT union official said.

DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

German government plans to award the Daimler/Deutsche Telekom Toll Collect consortium an extended 500 million euro contract for collecting fees from trucks as it widens the scheme to two-lane federal highways, weekly Der Spiegel reported, citing internal finance ministry documents.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Activist hedge fund TCI backs plans for a merger of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange, fund founder Chris Hohn told German magazine Der Spiegel, 11 years after winning a high-profile campaign to prevent a deal.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa said on Saturday it would temporarily suspend flights to Venezuela as of next month due to economic difficulties in the South American nation and problems converting local currency into dollars.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen expects electric vehicles to have a 25 percent share of the key car markets European Union, China and United States by 2025 and a 30 percent market share by 2030, trade publication Automobilwoche reported, citing internal estimates commissioned by CEO Matthias Mueller.

Separately, truck maker MAN's Chief Executive Joachim Dress was quoted by Handelsblatt as saying that first-quarter results improved significantly and that he expects noticeably improved results for the full year.

DMG MORI AG

The executive board of German machine tool maker DMG Mori AG agreed on Friday to compensation of 37.35 euros ($41.51) per share for its remaining, roughly 24 percent minority shareholders, paving the way for full ownership by Japanese DMG Mori Co.

VTG

The company expects that it regained some ground in the second quarter after one-offs, such as halts to customers' production, weighed on its earnings in the first quarter, its finance chief Kai Kleeberg told Boersen-Zeitung at the weekend.

SWISSCOM

The Swiss telecommunication company's chairman told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger in an interview published on Saturday that he blamed the company's 8 percent share decline since April on uncertainty over an voter referendum on June 5 that takes aim at profit and salaries at companies like his that provide basic public services.

RICHEMONT

China's efforts to lift local consumption, spur domestic tourism and keep within its borders citizens that splurge in Milan or Seoul have spawned a duty-free paradise on the southern island of Hainan that it hopes will satisfy a lust for luxury. Swiss companies including Richemont sell their wares in part via airport shops.

Italy's la Repubblica Affari&Finanza says in an unsourced report that Richemont's offer for Buccellati values the Italian jewellery house at 200 million euros ($222 million)

SWISS LIFE

The Swiss life insurer spent an estimated 230 million Swiss francs ($231 million) on its eighth property in Zurich's luxury shopping mile Bahnhofstrasse, the newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported, without giving a source. For more click

CELLNEX

Cellnex said on Monday it agreed to acquire 261 mobile telephone towers in Holland for 109 million euros.

IBERDROLA

Spanish utility Iberdrola plans to nearly double its electricity generation capacity in Mexico to almost 10,000 megawatts by 2020, taking advantage of its new plants and the country's energy overhaul, a company executive said Friday.

