LONDON, June 8 European stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday, with markets impacted by weak Chinese export data.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX and France's CAC were both seen opening 0.3 percent lower, with the DAX seen down by 34 points, while the CAC was seen down by 13 points.

Chinese dollar-denominated exports declined 4.1 percent in May from a year earlier, compared with the expected drop of 3.6 percent, and this weighed on Asian markets on Wednesday.

