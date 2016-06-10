(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
LONDON, June 10 European shares were expected to
open slightly lower on Friday, mirroring losses on Wall Street
and in Asia, with a fall in crude oil prices seen hurting energy
stocks.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX, France's CAC and Britain's
FTSE were down 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.8 percent, while Japan's
Nikkei was down 0.4 percent.
U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday after three days of gains
as oil prices fell and global growth worries drove investors to
safer assets like bonds.
Oil prices came under further pressure on Friday as a
stronger dollar pulled crude off the 2016 highs hit this week.
Analysts said that a rebound in the dollar had dented oil
prices by making fuel imports for countries using other
currencies more expensive.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
indexes both closed around 1 percent lower in the
previous session.
COMPANY NEWS
AIRBUS, DASSAULT AVIATION
The European planemaker said it was selling its remaining
stake in Dassault Aviation, ending a longstanding arrangement to
warehouse shares in the maker of combat and business jets on
behalf of the French government.
TESCO:
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has continued its
re-shaping under Chief Executive Dave Lewis, agreeing the sale
of its Turkish business and its Giraffe restaurant chain in the
UK.
HOME RETAIL:
Home Retail, the Argos-store owner which is being
acquired by Sainsbury's, said its chief executive John
Walden would quit when the takeover by the supermarket is
finalised, with Sainsbury's lining up its CFO to fill the roll.
ZURICH
Zurich Insurance outlined plans to combine its life and
non-life businesses and move to a new regional structure, as new
Chief Executive Mario Greco puts his stamp on the Swiss insurer.
LUFTHANSA
CFO Simone Menne will step down from the executive board at
her own request at the end of August, Lufthansa said on
Thursday.
Separately, group executives discuss the airline's Eurowings
platform at a session in London for investors.
PSA GROUP
The Peugeot family is ready to consider raising its stake in
the carmaker it controlled up until a government-backed bailout
in 2014, key members of the founding clan said in a joint
newspaper interview.
NOVARTIS
Colombia will set a new price for the Novartis cancer drug
imatinib in a bid to cut healthcare costs after price
negotiations with the Swiss company broke down, the health
minister said.
FRAPORT
German airport operator Fraport saw a 5.5 percent drop in
passenger traffic in May, citing security concerns among
travellers and lower bookings to Turkish and North African
destinations.
UBISOFT
The French video games maker said it would close its
Casablanca studio, which employs 48 people.
LDLC Com
The French seller and distributor of computer and multimedia
equipment reported a full-year net profit of 7.9 million euros
versus 5.8 million euros a year ago.
GROUPE PIZZORNO ENVIRONMENT
The French waste management services company said
first-quarter revenue fell to 51.1 million euros from 52.6
million a year ago.
EUROPCAR
The French car rental firm announced the acquisition of
Bluemove by Ubeeqo.
UNICREDIT
The lender is taking time to choose the right successor to
outgoing Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni, a source familiar
with the matter said on Thursday, as investor unease at the slow
pace of progress grows.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday he hoped
that UniCredit would name a new chief executive quickly. He
expected a new CEO would be named within "a few weeks" and fully
installed by the end of the summer.
MEDIASET
Four-time Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi will
undergo heart surgery by the middle of next week to replace a
defective aortic valve and should make a swift recovery, his
doctor said on Thursday.
LUXOTTICA
The maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses has sued BCBG Max Azria
Group LLC, accusing the fashion house of knowingly infringing
its famous Wayfarer trademark.
ENEL
Enel's board acknowledged the start of exclusive talks with
owners of Metroweb for a merger of the fibre optic group with
the utility's broadband infrastructure unit Enel Open Fiber, it
said in a statement, adding that exclusive talks period would
end on July 3.
SAS
The airline said late on Thursday it had reached an
agreement with Norwegian pilots while the Swedish pilots'
association which has warned it could start a strike on Friday
said it had rejected a proposal from a mediator.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)