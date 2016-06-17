(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
MILAN, June 17 European shares were seen opening higher on
Friday.
Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 50
points higher, or 0.8 percent, and Germany's DAX to open 112 points
higher, or 1.2 percent.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asian shares face weekly losses, sterling steadies as Brexit risk seen
ebbing
> Wall St rebounds, snaps five-day losing streak
> Nikkei rebounds as strong yen trend pauses; Brexit worries loom
> Yields off 4-year lows after 'Brexit' campaigning suspended
> Yen holds firm after post-BOJ surge, sterling rebounds
> Gold rises on weaker dollar, set for 3rd straight weekly gain
> London copper climbs away from 4-mth lows, eyes small weekly gain
> Crude oil rises for first time in seven days
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market
reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London
time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market
reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching
research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short
opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)