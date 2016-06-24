LONDON, June 24 European and UK equity futures slumped on Friday after Britain voted to leave the European Union, in a shock result that hit world financial markets.

Futures on Britain's FTSE dropped down by 8.2 percent.

Futures on the Euro STOXX slumped 11.5 percent, France's CAC futures dived 10.4 percent while Germany's DAX fell 9.6 percent.

