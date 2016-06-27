LONDON, June 27 Goldman Sachs sees Europe's
Stoxx 600 falling more than five percent over the next
three months as the regional economy and corporate earnings
suffer a post-Brexit slowdown.
Goldman sees the Stoxx 600 falling to 300 points over the
next three months before staging a slight recovery to 315 by the
end of the year.
The index was down 2.2 percent at 315.08 points by 0841 GMT.
The U.S. bank now sees European earnings per share
contracting 5 percent in 2016, compared with their earlier
forecast for a decline of 2 percent.
European companies, on aggregate, have not shown annual
growth since 2011, the broker notes.
Strategists at Goldman Sachs recommend investors cut
exposure to insurance and travel sectors in Europe. They
upgraded the Food and Beverage sector to an "overweight".
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Atul Prakash)