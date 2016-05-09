LONDON May 9 Goldman Sachs cut its forecasts
for European and UK equity benchmarks citing
sluggish global growth, a stronger euro and
weaker-than-expected commodity prices.
Goldman reduced its 12-month target on the pan-European
STOXX 600 index to 345 points from 380, a reduction of
around 9 percent.
The Wall Street bank now sees 2016 earnings per share for
the STOXX 600 falling 2 percent. It had earlier forecast a
growth of 4 percent.
"Our 2016 EPS downgrade is a function of a weaker global
outlook, a more Dovish Fed (stronger euro, lower risk-free rate)
and weaker commodity prices than we forecast," Goldman wrote in
a note.
Goldman cut its 12-month target on Britain's benchmark FTSE
100 index to 6,300 points from 6,550 points, and reduced
its 12-month target on the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index
to 3,070 from 3,500.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)