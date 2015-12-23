The DAX Index curve is mirrored in a DAX logo on the trading floor of Frankfurt stock exchange, Germany, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by gains in the hard-hit mining sector which rallied on the back of stronger copper prices.

In the last full trading session before the Christmas holiday break, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.3 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1.2 percent.

Britain's FTSE 100 index progressed by 1.1 percent, as did Germany's DAX.

London-listed mining stocks dominated the list of Europe's top performing shares, with Glencore and Anglo American both rising more than 4 percent.

Mining stocks benefited as London copper prices rose, with investors looking for more signs that Chinese stimulus measures are having a positive impact in the world's top metals user, with some encouraging early signs of an improvement in grid spending and housing.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jamie McGeever)