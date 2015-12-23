Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by gains in the hard-hit mining sector which rallied on the back of stronger copper prices.
In the last full trading session before the Christmas holiday break, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.3 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1.2 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 index progressed by 1.1 percent, as did Germany's DAX.
London-listed mining stocks dominated the list of Europe's top performing shares, with Glencore and Anglo American both rising more than 4 percent.
Mining stocks benefited as London copper prices rose, with investors looking for more signs that Chinese stimulus measures are having a positive impact in the world's top metals user, with some encouraging early signs of an improvement in grid spending and housing.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.