The German share prize index (DAX) board and the trading room of Frankfurt's stock exchange (Boerse Frankfurt) are photographed with a circular fisheye lens during afternoon trading session in Frankfurt, Germany, February 23, 2016.

LONDON European shares fell for a second day on Friday as automaker Daimler reported disappointing results and said it planned to investigate its emissions certifications. Poor sales also hit luxury group Kering.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent by 0810 GMT, although it was still headed for a second straight week of gains.

The European auto sector index fell 2.6 percent fell the most, dragged down by a 5.6 percent drop in Daimler after it reported first-quarter operating profit fell 9 percent.

Daimler also said the U.S. Department of Justice asked it to investigate its emission certification in United States.

Rival PSA Peugeot Citroen fell 3.2 percent after it was raided by anti-fraud investigators on Thursday as part of investigations into auto pollutants.

"The main reason that automotive stocks are down today are renewed emission investigations at Daimler, PSA Renault and Mitsubishi. So, as could be feared, the problem seems not to be limited to VW alone," said Patrick Casselman, senior analyst at BNP Paribas Fortis.

Volkswagen AG announced an agreement on Thursday to buy back or potentially fix about a half million polluting diesel cars in the United States and set up environmental and consumer compensation funds. Its shares were down 3.2 percent.

Volkswagen is increasing provisions to pay for the scandal to 16 billion to 17 billion euros ($18.1 billion to 19.2 billion) from 6.7 billion euros, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Volkswagen declined to comment on the matter.

French luxury group Kering was down 3.2 percent after its flagship Gucci brand posted a lower-than-expected rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday. The Kering group overall posted lower first-quarter sales than expected.

Finnish financial holding group Sampo fell 5.6 percent, the top decliner in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after its shares traded without rights to its latest dividend payouts.

However, shares in Zodiac Aerospace surged 6.8 percent on signs Safran was interested in bidding for it, even though Zodiac said late on Thursday that it was not for sale.

