LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, with two key regional indexes hitting their highest level in more than two weeks, as firmer financial stocks led markets higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index and the similar FTSEurofirst 300 index both climbed 0.4 percent to their highest level in more than two weeks, with both also set for their fourth straight day of gains.

Shares in Swiss financial group Julius Baer advanced 2 percent after Citigroup raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

Britain's FTSE 100 also rose 0.4 percent, a day before the country votes on its membership of the European Union.

Betting odds show a greater probability that Britain will vote to stay in the EU rather than leave, which has helped markets recover this week, although opinion polls show the two camps are roughly neck-and-neck.

