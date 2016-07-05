Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday, weighed down by losses among financials and commodity stocks, while Italian bank Monte dei Paschi touched a fresh record low on continued worries over its capital strength.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.7 percent by 0710 GMT, adding to losses seen on Monday, while the FTSEurofirst 300 declined by the same amount.

Europe's STOXX 600 Basic Resources index, which contains major mining stocks, topped sectoral fallers with a decline of around 2 percent, as copper prices eased from a two-month peak on concerns over Chinese demand.

Financial stocks were also lower, with the bank sector index down more than 1 percent. Monte dei Paschi fell 7 percent after Italian newspapers said the government was in talks with the European Commission about injecting capital into the bank without imposing losses on retail investors.

Among the few gainers, Ryanair Holdings rose 1.7 percent after reporting a rise in June traffic figures.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Kevin Liffey)