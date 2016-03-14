US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as weak data weighs ahead of Trump budget
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq off 0.03 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
LONDON, March 14 European shares rose on Monday, extending gains made in the previous session and with banking stocks among the top performers, as funding plans from the European Central Bank buoyed the sector.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had climbed 2.7 percent on Friday, was up 0.9 percent.
Banks such as Monte dei Paschi and Banco Comercial Portugues were among the top performers, rising 7.3 percent and 5 percent respectively.
Analysts said euro zone banks in the so-called "peripheral" nations of Italy, Spain and Portugal were continuing to rally on the ECB's plans for a new round of cheap funding for the sector.
"We believe there is enough value in the sector for continued performance on central bank stimulus - with peripheral banks likely to lead the way," said RBC Europe analyst Robert Noble. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* India's Tata Sons appoints Shuva Mandal as group general counsel Source text for Eikon: [Tata Sons today announced the appointment of Mr. Shuva Mandal as the Group General Counsel. Mr. Mandal will join the company with effect from July 2017. As a prelude to his retirement next year, Mr. Bharat Vasani, the current Group General Counsel of Tata Sons for the last 17 years, has expressed a desire to move into a more strategic and advisory role. Accordingly, Mr. Vasani will continue with the group