LONDON, March 16 European stocks rose slightly
on Wednesday, as a rise in the shares of energy companies
propped up the region's markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were both
up by 0.3 percent by 0805 GMT.
Shares in oil companies such as BP and Total
advanced as oil prices climbed.
Shares in Deutsche Boerse and London Stock
Exchange also rose after the two stock market operators
announced merger terms.
Investors were expected to trade relatively cautiously
before the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision
due later in the day, with the Fed expected to hold interest
rates steady.
The Fed's latest policy statement, due to be released at
1800 GMT along with updated economic projections, will show how
comfortable policymakers are in proceeding with the gradual rate
hike path they embraced late last year.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)