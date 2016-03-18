MILAN, March 18 European shares opened slightly
lower on Friday with banking stocks leading the decline and
Italian insurer Generali down after net profit fell
short of expectations.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.2 percent at 1,336.86 points by 0811 GMT, and was on course
for its first negative week in five. While Germany's DAX
fell 0.6 percent.
Banking stocks were the top sectoral fallers with a
drop of 1 percent. Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare
di Milano were both down more than 4 percent after the
ECB set conditions to approve their planned merger and asked for
a multi-year industrial plan within a month.
Generali fell 2 percent after the insurer boosted its
financial strength but missed expectations with its net profit.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alistair Smout)